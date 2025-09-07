66-year-old Kingston woman dies in motorcycle crash

A 66-year-old Kingston, Idaho , woman died Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash.

The woman was riding passenger on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 67-year-old man, west on Interstate 90 Sunday morning. At around 10:30 a.m., the bike’s back tire blew out and the pair lost control near Shoshone County’s Smelterville, a news release said.

Both riders were wearing helmets, but the woman’s fell off during the crash, the release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was brought to a hospital by ambulance.

The right lane of westbound I-90 was blocked for around two hours. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.