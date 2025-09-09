Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce to soft-open steakhouse with Patrick Mahomes

By Jami Ganz</p><p>New York Daily News

Newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kicked off the week at the soft-opening of his new Kansas City steakhouse with Patrick Mahomes.

The Grammy winner sported a denim dress as she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, held hands upon arriving to 1587 Prime Steakhouse on Monday night, insiders told TMZ.

The stars reportedly enjoyed a “low-key but affectionate” evening as they mingled with Kelce’s teammates, as well as Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

The “So High School” crooner – who even has a signature cocktail on the menu, named after 2024’s Kelce-inspired track, “The Alchemy” – was seen holding the Mahomes’ baby and playing with their older kids.

In the moments when Swift and the Super Bowl champ weren’t together, the future spouses reportedly beamed at each other from across the room.

Swift’s bespoke drink features vodka, dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong, as TMZ previously reported. Kelce’s “Big Yeti” cocktail meanwhile combines Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, nocino, demerara and bitters.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, announced their engagement last month in a joint Instagram post.

The nuptials “will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told People this week.