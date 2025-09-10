Turning Point USA founder visited Inland Northwest months before shooting death in Utah

From staff reports

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s death after being shot at a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University Wednesday comes just five months after he held a similar event at Washington State University.

Kirk, 31, visited the Palouse as part of a tour of college campuses for debates with their students, a long-running practice the conservative commentator used to build his reputation and following. It was Kirk’s second visit to Washington State University’s Pullman campus after a prior speaking engagement in 2018.

“The American Comeback Tour,” as he called it, featured colleges and universities across the country, including a stop by Montana State University in Bozeman scheduled for Oct. 7th. The Pullman visit in April drew hundreds of supporters, protestors, students and longtime residents alike.

Then-WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins, now retired, described the visit at the time as uneventful, in that it did not lead to any disturbances that required police intervention.

Washington State University President Betsy Cantwell said in a written statement Wednesday that Kirk and his team were “respectful and easy to work with” during the event and its lead-up. She called his death a “tragic loss of a young life,” and said her heart goes out to the community at Utah Valley University.

“College campuses can and should be places where speakers are heard, ideas are exchanged, and communities respond with civility,” Cantwell wrote. “That is the standard we should all aspire to uphold.”

Founded by Kirk at the age of 18, Turning Point USA now has chapters in more than 850 higher education institutions. Locally, there are chapters at WSU, the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Eastern Washington University, Spokane Community Colleges, North Idaho College, Gonzaga University and Whitworth University, according to Turning Point USA.

Bree Pollack, president of the Whitworth chapter, said she saw and heard many students on campus discussing the news and grieving Kirk’s death Wednesday. Established in 2022, the Whitworth group has around 120 members on its email chain, Pollack said.

Kirk played an influential role in encouraging young people and students like herself to “stand up for what they believe in,” Pollack said.

“It really is truly tragic that he was murdered doing that very thing that he was teaching others to not be afraid to do,” Pollack said. “I hope that his death can be not a moment for fear, but an encouragement to others, that even in the last moment, Charlie was, you know, doing what he always did, standing up for what he believed in and encouraging others to do the same.”

The Whitworth Turning Point USA chapter will be holding a get-together for students and faculty honoring Kirk’s legacy Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Hixson Union Building. Pollack said the event is an opportunity for students to grieve, pray together and discuss Kirk and his impact.

Pollack said her faith helped her navigate the day as the news developed. She hopes Americans unite behind the belief that political violence is never warranted.

“No matter what you believe, I think we can all agree that murdering someone because of what they believe is inherently evil, and we don’t condone that at all,” Pollack said. “And I hope that other people have the reason to see that, because I know there’s going to be a lot of uproar about Charlie’s death.”