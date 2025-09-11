A remastered ‘The Sound of Music’ is back in theaters

By Marla Jo Fisher Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The hills are alive yet again with “The Sound of Music,” as it opens this week for its 60th anniversary showing all over the country.

Promoters say that the record-breaking 1965 musical film has been restored and remastered in 4K for its latest release. It won the best picture Oscar and in 1966 was the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Shows are in theaters Friday, Sept. 12, through Wednesday, Sept. 17. Find screening times on Fandango.

Based on a true story, the plot follows the aristocratic Von Trapp family as former convent novice Maria (played by Julie Andrews), shows up to be governess and changes their lives. The father (Christopher Plummer), an Austrian Naval captain, is about to be unwillingly drafted into Hitler’s Navy when the family hatches a plan to escape.

The memorable Rodgers & Hammerstein score, with some of the most iconic movie songs of all time, and scenery of Salzburg and the Austrian Alps make it worth venturing out to see on the big screen, even though it is available on streaming. Running time is three hours. Find a showing here: fathomentertainment.com/releases/the-sound-of-music-60th-anniversary/.