Montana man dies in 4-vehicle I-90 crash in Post Falls

A 58-year-old Montana man died in a four-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 90 in Post Falls.

The man, of Livingston, was driving a 2013 Toyota Prius shortly after 4 p.m. east on the interstate when he lost control on a curve, crossed the center median and entered the westbound lanes of traffic, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The Prius then struck the back end of a westbound semi-truck trailer. The Prius driver died at the scene, troopers said.

A 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup were also struck during the crash, according to police. The two occupants of the semi truck and drivers of the pickup trucks were uninjured.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not released.

ISP is investigating.