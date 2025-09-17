Velocity allow late second-half comeback in 2-2 draw with Union Omaha

From staff reports

When Neco Brett scored in the second minute of their game against Union Omaha at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Wednesday the Velocity seemed poised to leave with a win over the Owls.

Spokane held a 1-0 lead for most of the match, and behind six saves from Carlos Merancio, and David Garcia’s 20 clearances, were able to stave off any comeback opportunities, even as the Owls outshot the Velocity 24-8.

Then, in the 76th minute, Shavon John-Brown exhibited his blazing speed and bolted to the ball on a fastbreak with no defenders around him, and fired a long-range groundshot to give Spokane a 2-0 cushion.

However, Union Omaha finally wore Spokane’s staunch defense down, and Sergio Ors, who subbed into the game in the second period, scored two goals in the 88th and 90th minutes, bringing the result to a 2-2 draw.

Spokane (12-4-7) sit two points behind first-place Chattanooga (12-2-9), and will host the Red Wolves Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.