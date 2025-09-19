Spokane County Sheriff’s Office credited with finding evidence in Travis Decker case

Authorities on Friday found additional body parts believed to be of Travis Decker, the Wenatchee man accused of killing his three daughters nearly four months ago.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told reporters at a news conference he hopes to receive DNA results confirming the remains found this week are of Decker, but asked the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory to “not rush this.”

“We would like to have DNA results this evening, but I understand in the interest of justice to ensure this case is handled properly, we have asked them to stand by, test more samples, and we hope to get those in the next couple days,” Morrison said.

The U.S. Marshals Service, in collaboration with the sheriff’s office, led a multiagency expanded search of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Leavenworth this week, according to a news release from the federal agency Friday. The search focused on the Rock Island Campground, where Decker’s daughters – Olivia Decker, 5; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Paityn Decker, 9, from Wenatchee – were found zip-tied and asphyxiated with plastic bags in an embankment.

Decker, a 32-year-old former military serviceman, is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated first-degree murder in the girls’ deaths.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Dive Unit performed underwater searches of Icicle Creek, starting at the crime scene and extending several hundred yards downstream, the Marshals Service said. The dive team recovered a key fob consistent with the fob that belonged to Decker’s truck.

Morrison said the Spokane County dive team was able to navigate spots other agencies couldn’t and it found the key fob “in close proximity” to the crime scene.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office also provided drone support and its Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, according to the Marshals Service. Morrison said he appreciated Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels and his office for their support.

On Thursday afternoon, search teams located an “anomaly” seen on artificial intelligence imaging from their drones, Morrison said. After closer inspection, it appeared to be a shirt in the difficult terrain. Ground units confirmed the shirt matched the shirt Decker was last seen wearing, according to Morrison.

He said agencies also found U.S. Army Rangers shorts, chewing tobacco and a bracelet among the human remains, all of which matched what Decker wore and used.

The remains found Friday included two feet, both femurs and vertebrae, Morrison said.

The items and remains were collected and sent to the WSP Crime Lab. Morrison asked WSP Chief John Batiste whether the state agency can prioritize the analysis of Decker’s potential remains and clothing.

“I have asked them to take their time,” Morrison said.

While he wants quick results, he said he doesn’t want any mistakes, either.

“We’re trying to bring them peace of mind and closure for this,” Morrison said of the affected loved ones. “We think we’re one step closer. As soon as we get the results back, we are optimistic that these results will confirm that we have located Mr. Decker, but until that time, we’re going to stand by and wait for that 100% confirmation.”

The findings potentially closed a 3½-month manhunt involving hundreds of people in law enforcement who scoured rugged mountains and responded to false sightings all while the nation was watching.

Gavin Duffy, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington, blamed the “extremely complex” terrain for the lengthy search, even though Decker’s potential remains were within a mile of the crime scene.

“It’s incredibly steep, it’s incredibly rocky,” Duffy said.

He described finding the remains as being on the “1-yard line” in football.

“We want to get across the goal line with the DNA, but it’s a good feeling,” Duffy said.

While the Marshals Service’s job may be done, Morrison said his office and other police agencies are “still in the midst of a homicide investigation.”

“We want to make sure the family has the closure,” Morrison said. “I want Whitney (Decker’s ex-wife) to sleep better at night. I want her family to sleep better at night. I want the community to know that our agency does not give up, no matter how daunting and how challenging the task is. We understand this was not easy. We get the community’s frustration.”

He said they would have loved to have found Travis Decker in three days.

“This is closing out a very significant case in our county’s history,” Morrison said. “This was the largest manhunt in Chelan County history. This is the most heinous homicide in Chelan County history, and we need to make sure it’s closed properly and that we make sure that we’re convincing our community that we did the right thing, we have the right subject and there is no other person out there.”