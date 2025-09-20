Recap and highlights: Washington State unable to stop Washington offense in Apple Cup loss

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — As they passed by, Washington State teammates leaned over to give encouragement to Zevi Eckhaus, who was laying on his stomach on the sideline, receiving treatment from a trainer. Under the night sky, Eckhaus’ first start of the season was unraveling in short order against Washington, which had just produced a second straight turnover on the quarterback.

As the clock began to run out on WSU’s 59-24 loss to UW, which reclaimed the Apple Cup trophy with an offensive barrage, Eckhaus used his forearms to prop himself up on the turf. A trainer massaged his calves. The sellout crowd at Gesa Field, which had electrified this atmosphere hours prior, stood in silence.

Eckhaus’ magic had vanished in a blowout loss to the Huskies, who scored on all eight of their offensive drives and cruised to a win, their third win in four tries in this rivalry series. As he took over the reins at QB, Eckhaus threw two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. The Cougs were already overmatched on defense. Now their offense began to look similar.

It was a sour end to the night for WSU, which hung within one or two scores for much of the game, only to let UW run away with things in the fourth quarter. The bigger problem for the Cougars was their defense, which allowed UW QB Demond Williams to collect four total touchdowns and running back Jonah Coleman to add two himself. The Huskies never punted.

UW (3-0), which converted on 8 of 9 opportunities on third down, got 239 passing yards from Williams and 176 yards from its rushing attack. The Huskies had their way on offense, racing to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, never trailing by fewer than one score. They piled on in the fourth quarter, winning that frame 28-0.

The Cougs (2-2) never could find a way to slow the Huskies’ offense, one of the nation’s most prolific. On a key third down in the fourth quarter, with a chance to force UW into a field goal, WSU gave up a seven-yard touchdown pass — which extended the visitors’ lead back to two scores. It was the second touchdown for receiver Denzel Boston, who hauled it in over WSU cornerback Kenny Worthy III.

On offense, WSU couldn’t keep up. The Cougars made a change at quarterback, going with the veteran Eckhaus over third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter, who had started each of their first three games. But after throwing three interceptions in the first half of a lopsided loss to North Texas last weekend, WSU coach Jimmy Rogers indicated Potter would compete with Eckhaus and redshirt freshman Julian Dugger during this week’s practice for the starting nod.

But during the middle of the week, Rogers revealed that he had actually made his decision on Sunday, contradicting his earlier statement. The Cougs had not held the kind of competition that Rogers had described, apparently, infusing more confusion into the saga.

But it never mattered. For the game, Eckhaus completed 26 of 37 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions, plus one short rushing touchdown in the third quarter. That helped WSU claw back within 31-24, and at the end of the third frame, maybe the Cougars had life. It evaporated about 10 minutes later when Boston hauled in the touchdown over Worthy.

With that, the Apple Cup trophy headed back to Seattle, where WSU earned a last-second victory last season. Since then, much has changed for the Cougs, including their head coach and quarterback, who wasn’t perfect in Saturday’s game. But he also wasn’t playing defense, which cost Washington State this game.

Earlier in the game, WSU defensive tackle Max Baloun went down with what looked like a lower-leg injury. He emerged on crutches and with his left knee in a wrap. The Cougs’ defense could have used him. But that unit was outclassed anyway.

BOX SCORE

Analysis: WSU won’t face another offense like Washington’s this season. But the Cougars have problems on defense Zoom in far enough from Washington State’s 59-24 loss to Washington, which never needed to punt in a runaway win Saturday night, and you can see the nuance.The Cougars were down one starting defensive tackle due to injury. Their other exited early with his own injury. They were facing the Huskies’ frenetic offense, one of the finest in the nation, which will no doubt give top-ranked Ohio State problems next week. WSU may not have forced a punt, but through three quarters in Saturday’s game, the hosts trailed by only one score. | Read more

Instant takeaways: WSU finds its QB, but is still lacking identity in Apple Cup loss Washington State never led during the 117th Apple Cup. The Cougars had few answers for Washington’s offense. WSU showed some encouraging signs with Zevi Eckhaus under center, and at one point in the second half it seemed like the Cougs might rally and make it a tight game late, but the underdogs from Pullman faded in the fourth quarter and absorbed a 59-24 loss Saturday at Gesa Field to their arch rivals from the west side. | Read more

Difference makers: WSU has no answer for UW backfield tandem The Huskies’ sophomore quarterback was unfazed by WSU’s defense throughout a near-spotless Apple Cup performance. With Williams running the show, the Huskies mostly seemed to move downfield effortlessly. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers, completing five passes of more than 25 yards and two that went for 45 or more. | Read more

Jacob Thorpe: Zevi Eckhaus proves he should have been QB pick from the start despite Apple Cup result There are a number of questions for first-year Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers after the offense’s valiant but futile performance against the heavily favored Huskies in the Apple Cup:Why use all your timeouts up early in the first half, preventing a final drive after UW’s field goal? | Read more

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) lifts the Apple Cup trophy after defeating the Washington State Cougars during the second half of the 2025 Apple Cup on Saturday, Sep 20, 2025, on Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. Washington won the game 59-24. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First quarter

3:47 - UW 14, WSU 0: Williams keeps the ball and races up the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown.

Washington extends its lead with a 23-yard rushing TD from Demond Williams Jr. Huskes cash in on the Zevi Eckhaus INT in only 5 plays.



UW 14, WSU 0 pic.twitter.com/38gEiNhS4D — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2025

6:05 - UW 7, WSU 0: Zevi Eckhaus is hit while he throws and Washington defensive back Alex McLaughlin intercepts the tipped pass. Huskies take over at their own 47.

Alex McLaughlin comes up with it#BoeingAppleCup

pic.twitter.com/8GcX21ZnFk — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 21, 2025

10:53 - UW 7, WSU 0: Demond Williams Jr. hits receiver Denzel Boston for a 29-yard touchdown.

Washington State started the drive with a sack by Buddha Peleti before the Huskies were able to regroup and drive down the field.

UW strikes first on a 29-yard TD pass from Demond Williams Jr. to Denzel Boston. Cougs sacked Williams on the game’s first play, but they couldn’t get much pressure on this rep, allowing Williams time to find Boston.



Washington 7, WSU 0 pic.twitter.com/loNAN0QGmb — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 20, 2025

Second quarter

00:25 - UW 24, WSU 10: Grady Gross makes a 51-yard field to extend UW’s lead.

5:21 - UW 21, WSU 10: Jack Stevens makes a 36-yard field goal.

7:37 - UW 21, WSU 7: Washington State calls timeout after reaching Washington’s 45.

Eckhaus kept the drive going with a 17-yard completion to Tony Freeman on third and 7.

10:02 - UW 21, WSU 7: Jonah Coleman breaks through tacklers to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

Williams kickstarted the drive by evading a sack and finding Coleman for a 45-yard completion to reach the 28.

Missed tackles costing WSU in a huge way right now. Max Baloun couldn’t bring down Demond Williams for a sack, leading to a 45-yard pass. Two plays later, Jonah Coleman breaks another tackle for a TD.



Cougs yet to record a stop on defense.



UW 21, WSU 7 pic.twitter.com/ctckmGmroZ — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2025

12:09 - UW 14, WSU 7: Cougars bait the Huskies defense with play-action and Eckhaus finds Beau Baker for a 12-yard touchdown.

Eckhaus has completed passes to eight different receivers so far.

WSU TE Beau Baker hauls in his first TD as a Coug — on an easy pass from QB Zevi Eckhaus. WSU is back within one score on a 75-play scoring drive.



UW 14, WSU 7 pic.twitter.com/OKYMSdUtqw — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2025

12:54 - UW 14, WSU 0: Washington State calls timeout after driving into the red zone. An 18-yard reception from Devin Ellison helped aid WSU’s progress.

Halftime

Washington State trails Washington 24-10 at halftime. In his first start at Gesa Field, Eckhaus has thrown for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Ellison is WSU’s leading receiver with two receptions and 44 yards. Eckhaus has completed passes to 10 different players.

Williams has paced the Huskies with 152 passing yards, 65 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

The WSU defense has done a serviceable job of corralling Coleman, who has 27 rushing yards on seven attempts with a touchdown.

Washington State will receive the second-half kickoff.

Third quarter

2:38 - UW 31, WSU 24: Eckhaus leaps for one yard to score on a quarterback keeper.

Eckhaus orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive to draw WSU within one touchdown. He is up to 253 passing yards.

The Zevi Eckhaus tush push works and WSU pulls back within one score. Eckhaus has connected on 11 straight passes. Cougs’ offense is humming. Can their defense produce a stop?



UW 31, WSU 24 pic.twitter.com/VApEi7jGUZ — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2025

8:19 - UW 31, WSU 17: Coleman scores his second rushing touchdown, this time from two yards out.

10:36 - UW 24, WSU 17: WSU tries to steal a possession with an onsides kick but UW recovers and will have a short field.

10:39 - UW 24, WSU 17: Eckhaus finds Ellison on a slant for an 8-yard touchdown.

Eckhaus completed five passes on the drive, including a 21-yarder to Maxwell Woods.

Picture-perfect drive from WSU, which ends in a TD pass from Zevi Eckhaus to Devin Ellison. It’s Ellison’s first score as a Coug. Back to a one-score game.



UW 24, WSU 17 pic.twitter.com/81x7XRTtBb — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 21, 2025

Fourth quarter

2:40 - UW 59, WSU 24: Williams drops a pass to an open Omari Evans for a 59-yard touchdown.

Omari Evans with the touchdown and the Ronaldo celly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4JUq8r8ngA — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2025

10:15 - UW 52, WSU 24: Coleman takes a screen 34 yards for a touchdown.

The UW running back is up to 154 total yards and three touchdowns.

JONAH COLEMAN SAYS GOODNIGHT 😴 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ODNF7zpiRA — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2025

11:33 - UW 45, WSU 24: Eckhaus fumbles while scrambling and Washington recovers. The Huskies will start at WSU’s 28.

11:44 - UW 45, WSU 24: Eckhaus is intercepted on fourth and 5 and Washington defender McLaughlin returns the ball for a 47-yard touchdown.

ALEX MCLAUGHLIN PICK SIX!



His second INT of the game! pic.twitter.com/nuKSnCpv6S — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2025

12:51 - UW 38, WSU 24: Washington answers with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Boston.

Boston is up to five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Pregame

Washington State is set to host rival Washington in the 117th iteration of the Apple Cup.

For the Cougars to raise the trophy for the second consecutive year, they will have to overcome long betting odds. Currently, WSU is a 20.5-point underdog.

Washington enjoyed a bye last week after routing UC Davis 70-10 on Sept. 6. Washington State lost to North Texas 59-10 in its first road game of the season.

It is unclear who will start at quarterback for Washington State, although, head coach Jimmy Rogers said that a player was chosen on Sunday.

On the other side, Washington State’s defense will have to contend with sophomore Demond Williams Jr.

Zevi Eckhaus will start at QB for WSU tonight, per stadium announcement. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 20, 2025

WSU LB Anthony Palano is indeed warming up for today’s game. Came out later than his teammates. After missing last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, Palano looks ready to return to action. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 20, 2025

WSU WR Devin Ellison is dressed and warming up for today’s game. First time he’s dressed out this year. Looks like he’s ready to give it a go tonight — has yet to play because of a heel contusion. — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 20, 2025

CB Tacario Davis officially out today against Washington State. No other surprises on Washington’s availability report. pic.twitter.com/cbwYrU41ED — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) September 20, 2025

Series history

Washington leads the rivalry 76-34-6 but Washington State captured last year’s Apple Cup 24-19 behind heroics from quarterback John Mateer and a crucial fourth-down stop by the Cougars’ defense.

Team stats

Points Per Game 19.7 54 Points Allowed Per Game 27.3 15.5 Total Yards 294 568.5 Yards Passing 225.3 265 Yards Rushing 68.7 303.5 Yards Allowed 282 241.5 Pass Yards Allowed 137.7 161 Rush Yards Allowed 144.3 80.5 ScoringWSUUW

Individual stats

Jaxon Potter (WSU) 67-95 604 4 3 Demond Williams Jr. (UW) 34-49 480 2 0 PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt. Kirby Vorhees (WSU) 25 119 0 Jonah Coleman (UW) 39 288 7 RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD Tony Freeman (WSU) 16 154 0 Denzel Boston (UW) 10 142 1 RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD

Game preview

A massive underdog, here’s how WSU can knock off UW in 117th Apple Cup PULLMAN – If you blinked, you might have missed the scoff Josh Meredith let out. After a Washington State practice earlier this week, a bright light from a camera shone in his face, illuminating the senior wide receiver’s reaction to hearing the betting line for this weekend’s Apple Cup. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against Washington PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State hosts rival Washington in the Apple Cup at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. | Read more

The pick: Why Washington will beat Washington State PULLMAN – In a two-day span, Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers threw just about everyone for a loop. | Read more

More on the Cougs

How WSU WR Carter Pabst found his way from Kansas to Pullman PULLMAN — In the visitors locker room, before Eisenhower kicked off the 2022 season, Darrin Fisher used his pregame speech to tell his players that he already had the first play drawn up. He called it six, as in six points, a deep passing play that he hoped would get the Tigers on the board right away. | Read more

WSU’s Apple Cup QB was selected on Sunday, Jimmy Rogers says, plus other injury notes PULLMAN – Turns out, Washington State may not have had a quarterback competition for the Apple Cup after all. | Read more

Guest commentary: UW’s Big Ten move has made the Apple Cup less relevant, but killing it would be unforgivable By Danny Lochridge | Read more

Who could WSU start at QB in the Apple Cup? A deep dive on each candidate and their strengths PULLMAN – Jimmy Rogers squinted under the blazing hot sun and, standing on the North Texas turf where his Washington State team had just absorbed one of the worst losses in program history, considered a question about his decisions at the quarterback spot. | Read more