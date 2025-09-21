Boulevard Race marks third year with increased turnout, continues raising funds to fight cancer

The Boulevard Race elite runners break from the start line and through the smoke cloud to begin the 4-mile course on Spokane Falls Boulevard, Sunday, Sept 21, 2025, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE / SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Make no mistake: The myriad sponsors positioned along the 4-mile course of the Boulevard Race on Sunday offering racers donuts, beads, foam and bubbles sprayed on them, 14 DJs and screams are incredibly intentional.

Not only does it spotlight such sponsors as the Ronald McDonald House, Childhood Cancer Coalition, Rosauers , Dutch Bros and more, but the deluge of cheer zones also overwhelm the senses so much so that racers are distracted from whatever their body may be telling them about running or walking the 4 miles.

“It makes you forget if your feet hurt,” joked participant Dawn Kittilstved, 67, who entered the race with her two sisters Lila Hartmeier and Cindy Swegle and niece Lacey Swegle.

The Boulevard Race reached its third year on Spokane streets on Sunday and its second year on a course through the University District. Interest continues to grow for the young race, jumping from around 3,500 entrants this year from last year’s 3,000.

“It’s one of those Spokane things: You throw it out there to the community, and Spokane is just one of those great cities that endorses it and wraps their arms around it,” said race Director and Founder Jon Neill, former Bloomsday race director.

Runners, walkers and wheelers took on a loop that starts and ends on the Spokane Falls Boulevard bridge, through University District, under the Gateway Bridge, dipping into East Central and looping back around to the start line. Along the way, racers are met with all sorts of encouragement from community partners and corporate sponsors to create what Neill dubbed “the most fun that you’ve ever had over 4 miles.”

“With a name like the boulevard, you want the city’s best streets,” Neill said. “We have tree -lined streets. We have Spokane River views. We have the fantastic gateway bridge. We’ve got the brick warehouse district. And then you sprinkle in a little Boulevard magic and you have an outrageous number of cheer zones.”

The Boulevard Race is a fundraiser for the Community Cancer Fund, and Neill expects it to bring in anywhere from $75,000 and $150,000 to support the cause, he said.

The fundraiser is a draw for many participants in the race, who have been personally affected by cancer or know someone who has.

Mother-daughter duo Leann Rickets and Rheya Allen ran the race this year with the name of Allen’s cousin inscribed on her race number. Running under “Team Marissa,” who died at the age of 26 from ovarian cancer. Her birthday is Sept. 25, within four days of the race.

“I thought about trying to organize a run like this,” Rickets said. “But this is kind of perfect, because it’s for cancer, and it’s right around her birthday.”

Three years in, Neill hopes his Boulevard Race may become a Spokane cultural staple, much like Hoopfest or Bloomsday. He credited some 300 volunteers on the “Boulevard ops team” for bringing it on its way to icon status.

“We want to create that fantastic fall event that everyone wants to do, that is a destination event for the city, brings people into our community and really creates an economic stimulus for our city,” Neill said. “I think if we keep doing what we’re doing, that we’re on that pace to doing something special for Spokane.”