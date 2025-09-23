12-year-old Annunciation victim showing ‘promising signs’ of recovery, family says

By Tim Harlow Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, who was seriously injured in last month’s mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, said the child is making steady progress and is showing promising signs of neurological recovery, according to a statement issued Monday by her family.

“Sophia is winning! Your prayers are working,” the family wrote. “We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone near and far, for the continued prayers, the outpouring of love, and the tremendous support for our precious Sophia.”

Forchas was one of 21 people shot and injured on the morning of Aug. 27. She suffered a wound to the left side of her head, and the bullet was still lodged in her brain. Surgeons removed the left half of her skull to give her brain the room it needed to swell.

Earlier this month, Dr. Walt Galicich, Forchas’ neurosurgeon, said the girl might become the third fatality. But 10 days after the shooting, the family called it a “miracle” that Sophia maintained a chance at survival.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the shooting.

In Monday’s update, the family said Sophia continues to make “steady progress, showing promising signs of neurological recovery.”

Forchas’ doctors remain cautiously optimistic as she prepares to transition from acute care at HCMC to an inpatient rehabilitation program, the family said.

“Though she still has a long journey ahead, filled with extensive therapy, her resilience continues to inspire hope at every step,” the statement said.

The family said they are grateful to God, the staff at HCMC, the Annunciation school community, friends, and those far and wide who have offered support.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the statement said. “God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in his healing embrace. Please continue to pray.”