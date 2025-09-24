The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Two dead, one injured in South Hill shooting

A police car with flashing lights blocks off East 34th Avenue at Myrtle Street on the South Hill after a shooting Wednesday night, Sept. 24, 2025. Two men died and another was seriously injured in the shooting, according to Spokane police. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza

Two men died and another man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night on the South Hill.

Spokane Police Department Sgt. Teresa Fuller said gunshots were reported about 8:45 p.m. on East 34th Avenue between Myrtle and Havana streets.

Fuller said all three men who were shot were acquainted , but she didn’t know whether they were related. She said she didn’t know whether the shooting happened inside or outside a home. Police accounted for everyone, and no one is outstanding, she said. 

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Fuller, who addressed reporters about 10:45 p.m. down the street from the shooting, said she expected investigators to be on scene for several hours. 

No other information was available Wednesday night.