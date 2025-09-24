Two dead, one injured in South Hill shooting

Two men died and another man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night on the South Hill.

Spokane Police Department Sgt. Teresa Fuller said gunshots were reported about 8:45 p.m. on East 34th Avenue between Myrtle and Havana streets.

Fuller said all three men who were shot were acquainted , but she didn’t know whether they were related. She said she didn’t know whether the shooting happened inside or outside a home. Police accounted for everyone, and no one is outstanding, she said.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Fuller, who addressed reporters about 10:45 p.m. down the street from the shooting, said she expected investigators to be on scene for several hours.

No other information was available Wednesday night.