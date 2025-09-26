Sinclair ABC stations to air Jimmy Kimmel show again after pause

By Anthony Robledo USA TODAY

Sinclair’s ABC stations will stop preempting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” starting Friday evening, Sept. 26.

The network station refused to air the first few episodes of the talk show’s return despite Disney and ABC ending Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” Sinclair said in the announcement Friday. “We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

The network said it has addressed feedback from viewers, advertisers and community leaders.

“Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence. Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations,” Sinclair added. “While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”