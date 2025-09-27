Eastern State Hospital employee shot, killed in parking lot before deputy kills suspect

An Eastern State Hospital employee was shot and killed early Saturday morning at the Medical Lake facility before a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed the suspected shooter. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A man shot and killed an Eastern State Hospital employee in the hospital’s parking lot before a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed the suspect early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooter, who made wild statements about aliens and an army coming, may have been involved in a brush fire and firing shots inside a Medical Lake home leading up to the fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve the violent and tragic loss of one of our employees at Eastern State Hospital,” according to a statement from Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. “We send our heartfelt support to the victim’s loved ones and to our dedicated employees and patients who are affected by this loss.”

Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a brush fire in the 200 block of state Route 902, according to the release. A caller reported talking to a man who made statements mentioning aliens. Firefighters asked deputies to respond because of a man who was yelling and acting aggressively, but the man left before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 1:40 a.m., a caller reported a man with a rifle was at a home near West Idaho Street and South Lake Drive, about 1 mile from Harvest Foods. The suspect entered the home and fired several shots as the occupants inside hid for safety, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.

The suspect’s location was unknown, but deputies then reported hearing shots to the west across the lake.

At 1:54 a.m., an Eastern State Hospital employee reported a staff member was shot and possibly dead in the parking lot, about 1½ miles from the home on Idaho Street and Lake Drive. The suspect took the victim’s radio and began transmitting statements about an army coming, according to the release.

Deputies arrived, and within a couple minutes, a deputy encountered the suspected shooter and exchanged fire.

The suspect was located near the vehicle he was believed to have arrived in and declared dead, the sheriff’s office said. A rifle and handgun were near the suspect, who appeared to be wearing tactical-type gear. Deputies also noticed ammunition in the vehicle.

Deputies checked the hospital employee, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators continued working the scene and cordoned off with red crime scene tape at the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Public Affairs Director Teri Bunce called it a “busy night” for district firefighters and “tragic” that a hospital employee was killed.

She said firefighters quickly extinguished the roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot blaze that burned in a field next to the Lakes Harvest Foods parking lot in Medical Lake.

Bunce said the fire was human caused, but how exactly it was set and who set it is under investigation.

The PulsePoint application indicated fire crews were at the fire call for a little more than an hour before leaving the scene at 1:10 a.m.

Bunce said a District 3 fire engine was then dispatched to a “sick call” that was quickly updated to a “home invasion” and shots fired call at the home on Idaho Street and Lake Drive, so the crew stayed at its Medical Lake station.

Bunce said law enforcement transported an uninjured woman and her child from the house that was shot at to the fire station to shelter in place with the firefighters.

Another District 3 engine, this one from Four Lakes, was dispatched to Eastern State Hospital for that shooting, Bunce said. The fire crew rendered CPR and other lifesaving measures to the hospital staff member, but the employee died at the scene.

Residents near the house shooting on the eastern edge of the lake said they were surprised by the gunfire in their quiet, peaceful neighborhood.

Scott Christenson, a longtime Medical Lake resident who has lived nearby the affected house for the past decade, said he didn’t hear any gunshots or sirens. He found out about the string of crimes from a friend hours later on Saturday morning.

He said he wondered what the connection, if any, was between the shooting in his neighborhood and the shooting at the hospital across the lake.

“It’s a nice, quiet, hidden little gem out here,” he said. “I mean, we don’t have crime and drugs and homelessness. We don’t have those problems out here, so it’s kind of a shock.”

Christenson’s neighbor, Shelley Quigley, said she was awakened by seven or eight loud “pounding sounds” that were likely gunshots, followed by what clearly sounded like a gunshot. Shortly after, law enforcement vehicles swarmed the neighborhood, she said.

Quigley said she was “shook” by the shooting just a few doors down from her and her family. She’s also angry and devastated for the family who was inside the home and will be forever affected.

“You shouldn’t have to feel scared of random gun violence when you’re in your own home, so I think that’s part of the anger or afraid for your neighbors,” she said.

She said she’s also disappointed shootings continue to happen in all corners of the country.

“Unfortunately, when I heard the words active shooter (at the hospital), the first thing that came to mind was just another day living in America,” Quigley said. “And I wish that wasn’t the case and I think there’s ways that that could be avoided. But we would have to make a concerted effort as a population, as a voting public, as representatives to make a change.”

The state Department of Social and Health Services wrote the hospital was temporarily locked down and that all patients and other employees were accounted for.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement and Governor (Bob) Ferguson’s office in response to this incident,” the state agency said. “We appreciate their quick response and their continued presence and support.”

Ferguson also thanked the “quick actions” of law enforcement and the hospital staff to protect patients and employees.

“My condolences to the victim and their family, and my heart goes out to the staff,” Ferguson said in a statement. “We’re working to ensure our hardworking team at Eastern State has the support that they need.”

Washington House Speaker Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said it was “horrifying” to learn of Saturday’s fatal shooting of a hospital employee.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim, and to all employees at Eastern State who have been affected by this terrible act and the loss of their colleague,” Jinkins said in a released statement. “I am grateful to the deputies and first responders who prevented any further harm to Eastern State employees or patients and ensured the safety of nearby residents.”

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the hospital employee and suspect who were killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating with the Spokane Police Department leading the investigation. The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, which is standard for law enforcement shootings.