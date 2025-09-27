Rick Moranis comes out of semi-retirement for ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – In out-of-this-world news, Rick Moranis is returning from decades of semi-retirement for a “Spaceballs” sequel.

The 72-year-old “Ghostbusters” star – who has rarely appeared onscreen since the 1990s – will reprise his role as Dark Helmet in “Spaceballs 2,” which Amazon confirmed Thursday was greenlit by its Amazon MGM Studios.

Mel Brooks, who helmed the original 1987 “Star Wars” spoof, will also reprise his roles as President Skroob and Yogurt, but is passing the directing torch to “Will & Harper” director Josh Greenbaum.

Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman and George Wyner will also return for the “Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” which is currently in production and slated for a 2027 theatrical release.

Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan are joining the intergalactic parody alongside Pullman’s son, “Thunderbolts” star Lewis Pullman, and Josh Gad, who was brought on to co-write the script.

“Parenthood” star Moranis, for his part, is returning from a long-held live-action hiatus, following the 1997 death of his wife, Ann, at which point he pivoted to voice acting and raising the couple’s two children.

The Emmy-winning Canadian-turned-New Yorker told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he “took a break, which turned into a longer break” and would “probably” jump back in front of the camera for “anything that (he) would find interesting.” A cameo in that year’s “Ghostbusters” reboot didn’t make the cut, as it made “no sense” to Moranis, though he said he wished the film well.

“I’m happy with the things I said yes to, and I’m very happy with the many things I’ve said no to,” Moranis said at the time. “Yes, I am picky, and I’ll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me.”

Moranis is also slated to reprise his “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” role of Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 film’s sequel, “Shrunk,” which is currently in preproduction and also stars Gad.