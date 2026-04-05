Post Falls man jailed after police say he smashed sheriff’s office windows, made online threats

Idaho law enforcement jailed a Post Falls man for allegedly smashing windows at the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and making threats to police online.

Saturday at 5:20 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Police Department received tips that 33-year-old Ryan McClintock, of Post Falls, was posting videos to Facebook “calling for gangsters and people who were not afraid to die to ‘go and take the Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department,’ ” according to a release from Coeur d’Alene police.

He later posted a video saying he was headed to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department and “all the good officers needed to leave,” according to the release.

Officers from the Post Falls Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police and Coeur d’Alene Police Department began to search for his vehicle.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers learned he was allegedly smashing out windows at the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office located at 5500 N. Government Way in Coeur d’Alene, according to the release.

A “large number” of law enforcement encountered McClintock walking away from the sheriff’s office on Government Way. He followed their directions to lie on the ground and officers arrested him “without incident,” according to the release.

Officers booked McClintock into jail. He will face felony charges of terroristic threats and malicious injury to property, according to the release.