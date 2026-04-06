State rebate program for e-bike purchases returns with more funding available, longer awarding period

The state wants to help more Washingtonians secure a cleaner, less labor intensive ride.

The WE-Bike program, in which the Washington State Department of Transportation doles out grants for e-bike purchases, is back and bigger than its previous iteration. Every month until March 2027, the state will award $300 and $1,200 to individuals ages 16 and older. The first round of rebates will be awarded April 13.

Last year, the state Legislature put around $5 million into the program, which was awarded to 6,861 people from across all 39 Washington counties, the agency stated in a news release. Lawmakers devoted another $7 million into the project during the most recent session to be dispersed through 2027.

The size of the rebates depends on the household income of the applicant: the amount of $300 is available to any Washington resident, while the $1,200 grants are dedicated to those with an income at or below 80% of the county median. In Spokane County, the benchmark would be $57,000 for an individual, and $81,000 for a family of four, according to the transportation department’s website.

The rebates can be used at the time of purchase for new e-bikes at more than 100 brick-and-mortar stores across Washington. There are eight participating merchants in Spokane County, including Wheel Sport and REI in Spokane , and Mojo Cyclery in Spokane Valley .

The awards are not expected to cover the entire cost of a new e-bike; cheaper models start around $2,000.

Interested Washingtonians can apply for the rebates through the transportation department’s website. One application is enough to be considered for each monthly drawing, the department states.