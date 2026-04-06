Getting There: Spokane County to set terms and conditions for e-bikes in county parks

The long arm of the law is twisting its fingers around the handlebars of electric bikes.

Spokane County officials are moving forward with new regulations for electric-assisted bicycles at county parks, in what would be the first update to county code regarding the rides since they came to market. The new policies could be enacted as soon as April 14, when the Spokane County Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter.

Doug Chase, director of Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf, told the county commission last month that regulations for the bikes have long been in the works, first beginning in 2018. The pandemic halted the county’s efforts, he said.

“And if anything, we have probably 10 times as many e-bikes out in the field being used,” Chase said. “They’ve become more popular than ever.”

At present, county code contains no definitions of e-bikes or the different categories established by state law, as well as any regulations regarding use. Currently, all motorized vehicles are prohibited from being used in county parks.

The bikes can damage trails and pose a risk to riders and nearby pedestrians, but their popularity at sites like Beacon Hill, Camp Sekani, John H. Shields Park and the Mica Peak Conservation Area also show they’ve become a common way for county residents to enjoy public lands.

“We’re very excited to come into the current century and be acknowledging and recognizing these different items and allowing and providing for them,” Chase said.

The proposed regulations would limit use to what state law defines as Class 1 and Class 3 e-bikes where regular bicycle use is already permitted on county park land. The two categories of e-bikes are assisted by a motor only when a rider is pedaling, up to 20 mph and 28 mph, respectively.

Class 2 e-bikes, in which the motor is used exclusively to propel the bicycle, will not be allowed.

The giddy-up provided by the category of e-bikes, which are closer to an electric motorcycle or dirt bike due to the throttle, has the potential to damage trails in a way the other two cannot.

Using a Class 2 e-bike will result in the rider receiving a civil infraction and $200 fine. If a rider is caught using one of the Class 2 bikes on county land again, it will result in a misdemeanor and more significant fine.

“Right now, they’re all prohibited, and we have no ability to enforce that,” Chase said. “And we feel that type one and three are, in fact, very compatible with our parks.”

Spokane County operates two off-road vehicle parks, in Liberty Lake and Airway Heights, where the Class 2 e-bikes would be allowed, Chase said.

“We’d love to see them there, and we do see them there,” Chase said. “But unfortunately, they’re rolling into the neighborhood parks too and causing quite a bit of damage.”

The proposed county code changes are consistent with what Washington State Parks allows for on their public lands.

“It helps people be less confused by having the same guidelines within state parks as in county parks, as, quite frankly, a lot of folks don’t realize when they’re in a state park versus a county park,” Chase said.

The additions to county code would also include a requirement that bike, e-bike or power wheelchair user is “maintaining control and limiting speed of such vehicle while under use in the park or trail system.” They must also adhere to posted speed limits, which tend to hang around 15 mph, Chase said.

The Spokane County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed fee at 2 p.m. April 14 in the commissioner hearing room in the Public Works Building, 1026 W. Broadway Ave.