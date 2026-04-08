‘Student safety and belonging cannot wait’: Gonzaga students report increased racism on campus

Black students at Gonzaga University have reported experiencing more racism on campus in the month following a February gala fundraiser, where organizers said they were stolen from and heard racial slurs used.

The university’s Black Student Union and Spokane’s NAACP chapter have called on Gonzaga administrators to create change in the campus culture to help Black students feel safe.

Gonzaga President Katia Passerini released a statement to campus in February condemning discrimination and urging the community to “do better than this.” Further, administrators blocked a social media platform that allowed anonymous posts from university networks. Called “Fizz,” the platform had been reportedly used to threaten and harass Black students following the gala event.

Despite these actions, the Black student union’s communications lead, Grant Barnes, said that racist incidents have only increased since February.

“Even with them taking a little bit of action on Fizz, students are still experiencing racism on campus, and it’s coming from other students and faculty,” he said. “It’s not just online, it is in person. It is creating fear and anxiety to be in classrooms, to walk across campus and to enjoy the full college experience that we’re all paying for.”

Students in the union shared three racist interactions they experienced with university leadership, he said. Two interactions were between students, and one involved a faculty member. He added that not every Black student is a part of the BSU, and other students also have been experiencing racism.

“Racism has existed before, and people have reported instances that they heard professors making a joke or a comment,” Barnes said. “But just the amount that is happening right now – students are unable to be students.”

Students sit in class not knowing whether it was the person next to them who posted anonymous threats towards them online, he said. People have yelled at Black students from their cars, and faculty members have reached out to Black students both asking their thoughts on having classroom discussions about the racism at the gala event and informing students that a discussion would be had either way, according to screenshots obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

Barnes said teachers reaching out wasn’t necessarily a problem, but rather, a lack of communication between administration and faculty meant some students felt stuck in uncomfortable classroom discussions. It took until March for faculty to be given guidance on how to handle the situation, Barnes said.

“We’re not asking Gonzaga to solve racism. You know, that’s a societal issue,” Barnes said. “But we’re asking them to take responsibility for the environment they control, like the students who are here.”

Spokane NAACP President Lisa Gardner said she echoes the sentiment of the students on campus.

“For a long time, there has been a lot of racial tension not just in the region but on Gonzaga’s campus,” Gardner said. “It’s not something any student should have to go through.”

In the case of some students who traveled to Spokane to attend Gonzaga, Gardner said these experiences are their first real encounters with racism.

“They are not having a good experience in our city,” she said. “Spokane is leaving a bad taste and reputation.”

The NAACP, BSU and other cultural club members have had multiple meetings with Gonzaga administration since February.

“It’s not up to the BSU or NAACP to figure it out,” Gardner said, adding that they are happy to give suggestions to help along the way and continue meeting as needed. “This is your student body; you are the expert of your entity.”

Passerini wrote in a March 17 statement to the campus community that the university has created a new task force to address the concerns.

As of then, the task force was working to support students, conduct a Title IX and nondiscrimination investigation, continue meeting with cultural clubs, review digital safety and bias policies, and conduct a “holistic review of the concerns that have been raised.”

“We will identify concrete areas for growth, establish clear accountability and communication, and implement continuous improvement practices that strengthen and inform our community,” it reads. “Where change is needed, we will make it. Where formation and education are needed, we will invest in them.”

Despite the meetings and messages sent to campus, Barnes said he hasn’t noticed any concrete changes in campus culture yet.

“We have only about six weeks left in the semester, and it’s just too urgent – too important – that student safety and belonging cannot wait,” he said.

At the same time, he is glad to see some recognition of the many cultural clubs’ work on campus.

“We do have the support, and it makes me hopeful and excited for the change that we’re pushing for.”