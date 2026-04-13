Grocery Outlet store coming to Deer Park

For the first time in 16 years , Deer Park will boast not one, but two grocery stores.

A 16,000-square-foot building just off U.S. Highway 395 is currently under construction and set to be home to a new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. The discount grocery retailer is expected to open sometime in late fall.

Grocery Outlet, which has more than 500 stores across the country, is known for offering items from name brands for 40 to 70% less than mainstream grocery stores.

They’re able to do this through opportunistic buying. Grocery Outlet works with big food brands to buy overstock, packaging change or close-to-expiring items that they can then sell to customers at a deeply discounted rate.

The new location in Deer Park is adjacent to the Tractor Supply Company store that opened in 2023. While Yoke’s Fresh Market has been in Deer Park since 1946, there was a period in time when Rosauers had a home in the city. Rosauers closed in 2010 because of a slowing economy, competition from Yoke’s and more shoppers traveling to Spokane.

The new Grocery Outlet is being built and developed by Garco Construction in partnership with Hawkins Edwards Commercial, Inc.

“It will offer convenient, affordable shopping options for families and create new jobs, further enhancing the area’s appeal as a growing North Spokane County destination,” a spokesperson for the development team said in a news release. “Along with the continued development of the North South Freeway, this will drive additional traffic to the overall area.”

Deer Park has seen considerable growth just in the past five years. Last year, census data revealed Deer Park had a population of 5,226 compared to 4,405 in 2020. That represents an 18.6% population increase.

Kris Stoop, the recently elected president of the Greater Deer Park Area Chamber of Commerce, said a new Grocery Outlet is another sign of Deer Park’s continued growth and economic vitality.

By adding more variety to our local landscape, we are giving residents more reasons to shop close to home rather than traveling outside the community,” Stoop said.

“We are excited to see this kind of investment in our town, as it provides our families with more options and further strengthens our local economy.”