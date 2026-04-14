Seattle’s blessing of fishing fleet tradition continues for 98th year

Pastor Mary Elise Scott hands a pennant to David Christensen, owner of the fishing vessel GjÃ¸a, during the 98th annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at Fishermenâ€™s Terminal on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Seattle. (Nick Wagner/The Seattle Times/TNS)

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times

SEATTLE — At the water’s edge, Pastor Mary Elise Scott led a group in prayer for a safe and bountiful fishing season.

Guide and protect David Christensen, his crew, and all who fish the North Pacific waters,” Scott said Sunday afternoon at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle.

Christensen then raised a handmade religious pennant on his boat, Gjøa, before a crowd of 75 people.

It’s the 98th year that Scott’s house of worship, Ballard First Lutheran Church, has blessed the North Pacific fishing fleet, which has relied on the marina since its opening in 1914.

The church was once made up of Norwegian immigrants, many of whom worked as fishermen.

“So this is really important to the history of the congregation,” Scott said in an interview.

But the long-standing custom also resonates with the broader community. Representatives of the fishing industry, civic leaders like State Rep. Julia Reed, D-Seattle, and neighbors turned out for the annual service at the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial, a sculpture dedicated to lives lost at sea.

Salmon Bay has held meaning to fishermen and women for eons. Coast Salish tribes first fished and traded in places now known as Shilshole Bay and Puget Sound.

“Our history in fishing and maritime commerce stretches back to time immemorial,” Stephen Metruck, executive director of the Port of Seattle, said in a speech.

Bob Alverson, manager of the Fishing Vessel Owners’ Association, picks the beatified boat each year. His latest choice, Gjøa, will join in the southeast Alaskan salmon fishery, on the prowl for chum, sockeye and pink salmon, Alverson said in a speech.

Fishing is the country’s third-deadliest profession, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (First place belongs to another traditional Pacific Northwest industry: logging.)

Christensen plans to head out on the water in June with his crew of four. They’ll wrap up in September.

Christensen, who has fished since 1977, doesn’t have high hopes for this season — “even years are traditionally worse for us,” he said — but perhaps the blessing will turn his luck around.

Seattle resident Christine Ingersoll prayed on his behalf. It counted as her first time at the service, though she had intended to go for a while.

“The fishers are very brave. They take a lot of risks,” she said. “Because I live close by, I can watch them going out to sea, and it’s always a big honor.

The vessel will face many unknowns on its oceangoing journey. For now, Gjøa sits in the placid waters of the marina. Its only threat: rain from gray clouds overhead.