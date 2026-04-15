King Charles will address Congress during U.S. visit

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

King Charles III will address a joint meeting of Congress during his upcoming U.S. visit.

The king and Queen Camilla will travel to the East Coast for a four-day trip beginning April 27. His speech is to be delivered at some point during that stay, according to a Buckingham Palace press release.

The address will mark only the second time a British monarch has addressed Congress. Queen Elizabeth spoke to U.S. lawmakers in 1991.

The king and queen consort will begin their trip by being welcomed “informally” by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump over tea. That will be followed by events including a garden party, a ceremonial military review and a state dinner.

President Trump announced on social media that the “banquet dinner” is planned for April 28.

“This event will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of our Great Country,” the president wrote.

British statesmen including Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey recommended the king cancel his trip out of fear that it could be seen as an endorsement of the U.S. president and the war in Iran.

“A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country,” he said in a statement published by the New York Times.

The president has criticized the United Kingdom for not joining the U.S. and Israel in their attack against the Iranians.

This will be King Charles’ first U.S. visit since ascending to the throne in September 2022 upon the death of his mother. He traveled stateside 19 times while serving as the Prince of Wales, according to People.

The royals’ upcoming trip will also include a visit to New York where “Their Majesties will commemorate those who lost their lives on 9/11 and meet serving first responders and the families of victims,” according to Buckingham Palace.

They are not expected to visit California, where Prince Harry resides with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.