WSU hoops notebook: Cougars get commitment from Providence transfer, schedule game against High Point

PULLMAN — Another reinforcement is headed to Washington State.

The Cougars have secured a commitment from Providence transfer guard Jaylen Harrell, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Saturday, good for the program’s sixth addition of the offseason. Harrell played one season with the Friars before entering the transfer portal this spring.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Harrell played in the first six games of the season before going down with a season-ending injury, finishing with an average of 3.7 points in 9.7 minutes per game. In that span, he converted 8 of 16 field goals, including 3 of 11 from beyond the arc.

League Ready was the first to report the news.

A native of the Boston area, Harrell was 247 Sports’ top-ranked Massachusetts recruit in the class of 2025, becoming a consensus four-star prospect. He earned offers from Alabama, Washington, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Xavier, Georgetown, Virginia Tech and UMass before taking his talents to Providence.

In high school, Harrell attended St. Sebastian’s from 2021-23 before transferring to Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy (CATS) for his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, Harrell averaged 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists, recording six double-doubles and eclipsing the 30-point mark three times as a senior. He was also named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Harrell’s addition fits in nicely with the Cougars’ other four, which include Wake Forest guard Sebastian Akins, TCU guard RJ Jones, East Texas A&M forward Ronnie Harrison, Manhattan forward Fraser Roxburgh and Central Missouri (DII) guard Lazerek Houston, the latter of whom averaged more than 20 points per game as a true freshman last season. All six seem to orient their games around scoring, perhaps indicating that WSU coach David Riley is ready to get back to the offensive-centric approach he used at Eastern Washington and his first WSU season in 2024.

With Harrell joining the Cougars, their 2026-27 team now includes nine players: Harrell, Harrison, Akins, Houston, Roxburgh, Jones, Eastern Washington transfer Casey Jones (who spent the last two years on a church mission), incoming freshman Brayden Kyman and returners Dominik Robinson and walk-on guard Dio Blakely.

That will help WSU offset the departures of 12 players, including 10 to the transfer portal: key players Ace Glass (signed with Vanderbilt), Tomas Thrastarson, Eemeli Yalaho, ND Okafor (signed with Ole Miss), Jerone Morton and Ri Vavers (signed with Memphis), reserve guards Parker Gerrits (signed with Wyoming), Brunel Madzou and Kase Wynott (signed with Idaho), and forward Emmanuel Ugbo, the last of whom was suspended for the final nine games of the season because of a protection order against him.

The Cougars are also losing point guard Adria Rodriguez, who is headed back to his home country of Spain on a professional contract, as well as Simon Hildebrandt, who exhausted his college eligibility. In all, that’s 12 departures for the Cougars, who are set to return only two players from last season’s team: Robinson, who redshirted his true freshman season, and Blakely.

WSU schedules road game against High Point

The Cougars have inked their first nonconference game of the 2026-27 season, a source also confirmed to the S-R on Saturday: a road matchup with High Point, which is set for Nov. 7 in High Point, North Carolina.

Field of 68 was the first to report that news.

It’ll be a tough matchup for WSU, which will tangle with a Panther team that made this spring’s NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed, upsetting fifth-seeded Wisconsin before falling to Arkansas in the Round of 32.

It’ll be the first season in the new Pac-12 for WSU, though that schedule has yet to materialize.

Starting forward commits to Ole Miss

Forward ND Okafor, who started all 32 games for the Cougars last season, is taking his talents to SEC school Ole Miss, he announced on social media Saturday morning.

In his second and final season at WSU, the 6-foot-10 Okafor averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds to pair with 1.4 blocks, which ranked second in the West Coast Conference. That helped him earn an All-WCC honorable mention honor after the season.

NEWS: Washington State transfer center ND Okafor has committed to Ole Miss, he told @On3.



The 6-10 junior averaged 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season. All-WCC honorable mention and ranked second in the conference with 46 total blocks.… pic.twitter.com/twdRCPTJIh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 18, 2026

Okafor becomes the fifth Cougar to find a new home this spring, including the second to an SEC school, joining Vanderbilt-bound Ace Glass. The others include wing shooter Ri Vavers (Memphis) as well as reserve guards Parker Gerrits (Wyoming) and Kase Wynott (Idaho).

A former transfer from Cal, where he spent the first two years of his career, Okafor was a valuable part of the Cougars’ defense each of the past two years. He flourished as a reliable shot-blocker and defensive rebounder, doing his part to shore up two areas in which his team struggled.

On top of that, Okafor might have been WSU’s most improved player this past season. He showed some real touch around the basket, a key reason he scored in double figures in 21 games, including a career-high 27 points against Southern Utah and a 21-point outing against San Diego. He looked far more comfortable around the basket this season than in his debut season with the Cougs, using better footwork and softer touch to generate easy looks on offense.