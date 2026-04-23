It’s no ‘Magic Accident’ that Della Mae is coming to the Bing

From staff reports

The Grammy-nominated quartet Della Mae will be bringing their bluegrass, indie-folk and Americana sound to the Bing Crosby Theater.

The band formed in Boston in 2009, just two years before the release of their debut record, “I Built This Heart.” Their second, 2013’s “This World Oft Can Be,” was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Their most recent album, “Magic Accident,” was released in January.

Della Mae is known for their stripped-down, traditional sound that focuses on harmony, fiddle, acoustic guitar, mandolin and upright bass. They are also known for songs such as “Bourbon Hound” with Molly Tuttle and Avril Smith, “No Rain,” “Ain’t No Ash Will Burn” and their cover of “Sixteen Tons” with Avril Smith and Alison Brown.

Della Mae will perform at the Bing Crosby Theater on Thursday, April 30, and will be joined by Portland pop-rock group the Chilling Alpine Adventure. Tickets starting at $32.25 can be purchased through the venue website.