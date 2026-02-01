Chaos ensues outside the Kennel following Gonzaga ‘One Piece’ giveaway

Nick Goble, 27, of Moses Lake, poses with one of the limited-edition “One Piece” cards given away Saturday at the Gonzaga game. Goble purchased the card for $200 from a fan leaving the arena. The cards are fetching between $400 to $800 online. (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

A stampede waiting at the gables. Then, a mass pileup as the gates swung open.

Pandemonium aptly describes the conclusion of Gonzaga’s home game against rival St. Mary’s College. Not the contest on the hardwood, but the scene that unfolded in front of the McCarthey Athletic Center after the final buzzer.

As part of a promotion, fans as they left the arena were handed “One Piece” collectibles, including a card that has unexpectedly become highly valuable, fetching several hundred dollars when resold online.

Outside the facility, more than two dozen “One Piece” fans, collectors and scalpers sought to separate those fans from the cards. And because many fans had no idea the value of the cards, some parted with them for $50 or less.

The rivalry game in the Kennel on Saturday was the second of three games to feature a partnership between Gonzaga and the nearly 30-year-old Japanese manga franchise “One Piece.” Each has featured giveaways, like co-branded T-shirts and posters, as part of Bandai Namco Entertainment’s campaign to get more Americans to read the graphic novels, watch the anime, catch up on Netflix’s live adaptation and play the associated One Piece Card Game.

Dubbed the One Piece College Basketball: US Voyage, the promotion partnership spans 15 games at five American universities: Gonzaga, St. John’s University, Rutgers University, the University of Illinois and the University of Houston. It was organized by the marketing and multimedia rights company Learfield, which contracts with more than 280 higher education institutions across the country.

Each school is hosting a halftime show featuring clips from the show, T-shirt tosses and performances of the series theme song by college pep bands and cheer squads. Across the 15 games, three for each school, attendees have or will receive limited edition posters and playing cards associated with the “One Piece” game.

While the T-shirts, posters and halftime show drew some interest, the high value giveaway that caused a ruckus at Saturday’s game, as it has at collegiate arenas across the country, is a limited -edition trading card.

A couple exits the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday as fellow fans eagerly await a promotional giveaway of limited-edition cards from the game associated with the long-running Japanese franchise “One Piece.” (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

With more than three minutes left in the game Saturday, crowds formed on either side of the glass doors at the south entrance of the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Inside, fans were eagerly waiting to be handed one of the cards as they exited. Outside, collectors prepared to make their aggressive pitches.

Nick Goble, 27, and his cousin Jayden Martinez, 18, were stationed outside. The longtime fans of the series made the trek from Moses Lake with two other friends who sought to get a showpiece for their collections.

Martinez said he loves playing the game, while Goble said he enjoys collecting anything related to “One Piece.” They had the date circled on the calendar since they first caught wind of the collaboration, but tickets proved too hard to obtain.

“My boss, you know, he’s a big sports guy,” Goble said. “He said this is the first event he’s ever heard of where there’s no after-market tickets.”

As if it wasn’t already hard enough to get tickets in the Kennel, the card giveaway has pushed ticket costs up for college games across the country. For example, the cheapest same-day ticket available for Rutgers’ giveaway game and matchup with No. 7 Michigan State last Tuesday hung around $250. By comparison, it would cost just $16 for the cheapest seats when Rutgers hosts the University of Washington on Feb. 24 after the promotion ends, according to Ticket Data.

Unable to get tickets, Goble, Martinez and their friends made a plan. Each armed with posters offering cash for cards, the latter two stationed themselves at the student section exit to the north of the building, while Martinez and Goble hung out front. Each brought around $500, intending to start with offers of $50. They had meager goals compared to some of the others outside the gates: obtain a few cards for their personal collections.

“I want one to keep sealed in the package, and then I want one to put in my binder,” Goble said.

“If I see a couple that has some, I might offer them $50 for both of them,” he added. “I probably wouldn’t go over $200 for one.”

Martinez hoped for a set of four, which is how the cards are usually incorporated into decks to play the game.

As a collector item, few likely will be playing with them.

“It’s a really cool collection piece, and honestly, that’d be something, four with all of this,” Martinez said, gesturing to the competition also awaiting the flood of fans exiting the arena.

The final buzzer sounded, the doors opened and chaos ensued. As fans fought to get to their vehicles, collectors and others outside the arena closed in around them, leading to a tangle just outside the front doors.

Goble ’s and Martinez’s posters quickly fell by the wayside as they saw the aggression others used as they hounded Zags fans for the cards.

Among the would-be buyers were fans and collectors like themselves, some Gonzaga students and those with seemingly nothing more than an entrepreneurial spirit and fat stacks of cash in hand.

Offers started flying, only to be bested by an eavesdropping competitor.

“I’ll give you $20 for the card,” a timid would-buyer said to a senior couple decked in Zags gear.

“Here’s $100 right now,” someone interjected. The woman quickly pocketed the second offer.

Would-be buyers, cash in hand, negotiate a purchase price with a pair of Gonzaga students looking to sell limited edition cards associated with the long running Japanese franchise “One Piece,” that were given away at the game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The man to the left was seen being escorted off the property by security. (Nick Gibson / The Spokesman-Review)

“This is just sleazy,” someone in the crowd said.

Every few feet, a similar interaction seemed to play out. Befuddled basketball fans had cash thrown in their faces from seemingly every angle. Some were stopped repeatedly, and lamented the losses they were made aware of only after being offered more for the card they just sold to someone else.

“I don’t even know what this is all about,” said season-ticket holder Sam Wood. “But someone shoved $100 in my face.”

Wood said he was unaware of the “One Piece” franchise, and he missed the last giveaway, so he was confused by the fervor that awaited him after watching his Bulldogs win. His eyes widened when The Spokesman-Review informed him they were fetching between $400 to $800 online.

“Really?” Wood asked incredulously. “So I shouldn’t have just sold it is what you’re saying.”

The circus carried on for around an hour, and security had to get involved more than a few times. At one point, a middle-aged man wielding a stack of cards in one hand and a ridiculously large sandwich of $100 bills in the other was escorted off the property.

He loudly protested, while trying to show the guard something on his cellphone.

“I’ll tell him right now, Adam Morrison, there he is right there, look,” he told the guard, waving his phone around, apparently with a picture of the former Zags star on the screen.

“Who do you think you are?” he added.

He hung around the parking lot for a few minutes, only to return a few moments later to carry on aggressively bargaining with departing fans after the guard had to return inside for her duties.

Security also closed the doors for re-entrance as scalpers tried to get in for the giveaway, pleading to use a restroom or fetch an item they claimed to have left inside. Security repeatedly asked the crowd out front to disperse for about an hour after the game.

Gonzaga likely had an inkling some chaos would ensue.

Last week, Learfield’s Gonzaga Sports Properties general manager, Mark Livingston, said the college decided to do the giveaway after the game to avoid a scene inside the building as the game got underway. Season -ticket holders told The Spokesman-Review that the giveaway at the start of the game against San Francisco last month led to a similar scrum inside the building, as the game was being played.

Gonzaga’s peer institutions also participating in the “One Piece” campaign have had their own headaches as a result of the partnership. In New Jersey, someone broke into Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s arena and made off with an untold number of the cards last Tuesday, as reported by New York City broadcast station WABC.

If all of the estimated 8,000 cards in the university’s possession were stolen, it’d amount to an estimated $2 million in resell value given current market prices.

Goble and Martinez got separated amid the hustle and bustle of the open-air market. It was rowdier than they anticipated, but each was able to obtain at least one card for their collections. Goble said he paid $200, mostly to get it over with, after he was shoved around and outbid more than a few times.

As longtime fans, he and Martinez said it’s a bit disappointing seeing others treat the collectible as nothing more than a business opportunity. The promotional campaign coincides with a sharp rise in the value of all “One Piece” cards, and an influx of scalpers hoping to capitalize.

“If that wasn’t the case, I don’t think this card would be that big,” Martinez said.

Still, Goble said he was grateful they were able to secure some of the cards, and at a price that’s still half of what they would have paid online.

“This was just crazy,” Goble said.

The final “One Piece” giveaway at a Gonzaga home game will be Feb. 10 against Washington State University.