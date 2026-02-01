Driver topples poles on South Hill

Crews work to replace one of two telephone poles snapped when struck by a car on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, on Bernard Street near 24th Avenue. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

A driver on Bernard Street toppled two poles Sunday morning, forcing the closure of the street for most of the day.

Spokane police Detective Tyler Cordis said the driver was headed north, crossed the southbound lane and struck the two poles on the west side of Bernard between 24th and 25th avenues about 9:30 a.m.

The driver was cited for a traffic infraction but was not suspected of driving under the influence, Cordis said. No injuries were reported.

The poles that snapped carried phone and internet wires. Crews were working to install new poles as of 4:30 p.m.