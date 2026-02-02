Medical Lake man shoots his roommate during fight, sheriff says

An argument between two roommates in Medical Lake turned bloody after a 70-year-old man shot his house mate with a silver revolver, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, deputies arrived at a house off of South Jefferson Street. They were greeted at the door by a seemingly intoxicated 70-year-old man, James Milstead, who flung his revolver to the ground. He is now in Spokane County Jail, where he’s charged with first-degree assault.

After detaining Milstead, deputies rushed inside and found the victim sitting on the floor, bleeding extensively from his left upper torso. Law enforcement rendered emergency aid until Spokane County Fire District 3 firefighters arrived. The victim was then transported to the hospital. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the victim was listed as serious but in stable condition.

Initial information revealed the two men were in a physical fight, possibly over money, when the situation escalated. Milstead left and retrieved a gun from a nearby room before returning and firing a shot into the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.