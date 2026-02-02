Setting the table for Super Bowl LX, including the classic Seattle Hot Dog

By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

This week, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will compete in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

While a lot of us aren’t able to attend the game, that doesn’t mean we won’t be watching the NFL championship game Sunday – or stuffing our faces with favorite tailgate foods before and after kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The game – which is one of the world’s most-watched sporting events – lasts anywhere from three to four hours, so we need a wide variety of munchies to get us through every touchdown, fumble, sack and field goal.

We’ve pulled a few Super Bowl-worthy recipes from the PG food archives for your viewing party. Because each team has its own distinct food culture that reflects its people, geography and heritage, we also added a few recipes that offer a taste of the two teams competing.

Remember to keep hot foods hot (above 140 degrees) and cold foods cold (below 40 degrees) and remind guests of the biggest rule infraction during a tailgate party: No double dipping!

Teriyaki Chicken

Smoky-sweet teriyaki chicken has become an iconic dish in Seattle for two reasons: The teriyaki joint Japanese American chef Toshi Kasahar opened near the Space needle in 1976, followed by hundreds more opened in the 1990s by Korean immigrants.

The chicken can be served over white rice in bowls, or be stuffed into a slider roll or wrap for a tasty handheld eat.

I halved the recipe for a smaller crowd, and used chicken breast (which cooked faster) because that’s what I had in the freezer.

From “Kickoff Kitchen” by Tim Lopez

2 cups soy sauce

1½ cups mirin

1½ cups brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon black pepper

7½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1½ tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

Cooked white rice, for serving

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Chopped scallions, for garnish

In large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and pepper until well combined.

Place chicken in a large resealable plastic bag or shallow dish. Reserve 1 cup of marinade for later use, then pour the remaining marinade over the chicken, making sure it is well coated. Seal the bag or cover the dish and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight for better flavor

Either grill chicken over medium-high heat for 6-7 minutes on each side until fully cooked (internal temperature of 165 degrees) or bake on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a 400-degree oven for 25-30 minutes, until fully cooked.

Combine the reserved marinade with cornstarch and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until the sauce thickens.

Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the heat and let rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Serve over cooked white rice, drizzled with sauce. Garnish with sesame seed and chopped scallions.

Yield: 15 servings

New England Clam Chowder

This thick, cream-based chowder is popular throughout Maine and Massachusetts, thanks to deep roots historical roots that reach back to the 1700s, when early settlers had to create hearty and nourishing soups from local ingredients. You can use either frozen, fresh or canned clams in this recipe.

Adapted from delish.com

6 slices bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, grated

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice

1 cup half-and-half, plus more to thin

1 cup vegetable broth, plus more to thin

12 ounces petite gold potatoes, quartered

½ teaspoon ground thyme

1 bay leaf

2 (6.5-ounce) cans chopped clams

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Finely chopped chives, for garnish

Oyster crackers, for serving

In a large pot over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 5-7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towels, leaving fat in pot.

Add onion to the pot along with celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in garlic and flour and cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant and flour turns pale golden, about 1 minute.

Add clam juice, half-and-half and broth, whisking constantly until combined. Stir in potatoes, thyme and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Add clams along with liquid from the can and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. If chowder is too thick, gradually stir in more half-and-half or broth until you reach your desired consistency. Discard bay leaf.

Divide soup among heated bowls. Top with bacon and chives. Serve with crackers alongside.

Yield: Six to eight servings

Seattle Hot Dog

This cream cheese-slathered hot dog was reportedly invented in 1989 in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood by a vegetarian food vendor from Ohio. Grilled onions and sliced jalapenos are the most popular toppings, but you can also add cold or warm sauerkraut.

To make a New England-style dog, swap the regular hot dog bun for a top-loading hot dog bun and add simple toppings like yellow mustard, chopped onions or sweet pickle relish.

Adapted from thespruceeats.com

1 tablespoon butter or olive oil

1 large sweet onion, halved and sliced

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

4 hot dog buns

1 tablespoon butter

4 all-beef hot dogs, butterflied

Softened cream cheese (about 4 ounces)

Sauerkraut, optional

Brown mustard, for garnish

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

Heat a sauté or grill pan on high heat. Add oil or butter, onions and salt and sauté or grill for 2-3 minutes or until slightly softened and browned. Make sure to do this on high heat to get good golden color and flavor.

Once the onions are done, transfer them to a plate. In the same skillet, toast the insides of the buns over medium-high heat until they are light brown, about 2 minutes. Set aside on a plate.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter and hot dogs to the skillet and cook on both sides until slightly charred, 2-3 minutes. While the hot dogs cook, slather the cut sides of each bun with 1 or 2 tablespoons of cream cheese, or as much as you’d prefer.

Once the hot dogs are finished, place them on the buns, cut sides up, and top with your choice of onions, sauerkraut, mustard and jalapeños. Enjoy immediately.

Yield: Four servings

Easy Guacamole

You’ve gotta have at least one dip for a Super Bowl party, and nothing is more popular (or easier to prepare) than guacamole. How else to explain that a record-breaking 280 million pounds of Mexican avocados are expected to be consumer during the championship game?

From Gretchen McKay, Post-Gazette

2 ripe avocados

¼ red or sweet onion, minced (about ¼ cup)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (leaves and stems)

½ teaspoon cumin

½ serrano chile, stem and seeds removed, minced

Juice ½ lime or more to taste

Generous pinch kosher salt

Generous pinch freshly ground black pepper

Generous pinch Piment d’Espelette

½ small tomato, seeds and pulp removed, chopped

Tortilla chips for serving

Cut avocados in half and remove seeds. Scoop flesh into a bowl and roughly mash with a fork. (You want a few small chunks.)

Add onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin, chile and lime juice; stir to combine. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Piment d’Espelette. Add more lime juice, if desired.

Just before serving, stir in chopped tomato.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Yield: Serves four

Chile con Queso

I used “easy melt” American cheese and Muir Glen fire-roasted diced tomatoes in this easy recipe from Matt Martinez. The queso is also good with potato chips, pretzels, Fritos and fresh vegetables like celery and carrot sticks.

Adapted from “Matt Martinez’s Culinary Frontier: A Real Texas Cookbook” by Matt Martinez Jr. and Steve Pate

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup finely chopped sweet onion

½ cup finely chopped jalapeno (or canned green chiles)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup chicken broth

8 ounces white or yellow American cheese

1 cup chopped tomatoes

Corn tortilla chips, for serving

Using a heavy pot, heat the oil on medium-high and saute onions, jalapeno and dry ingredients for 2 or 3 minutes, until the onion is translucent.

Add broth and heat 3-4 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken, then add cheese and tomatoes. If using canned green chiles, add them now.

Carefully simmer on low heat for 3-5 minutes, adjusting thickness to suit your taste by adding broth or cheese.

Serve hot with corn tortilla chips. Stir every so often to avoid the dreaded “cheese skin.”

Yield: Six to eight servings