Turning Point USA plans Super Bowl alternative to Bad Bunny with Kid Rock

Kid Rock is seen on the sidelines during an NCAA football game between Alabama and Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Getty Images)

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Turning Point USA announced Monday that Kid Rock will headline the Super Bowl halftime show it’s offering as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s live performance during Sunday’s game.

Country artists Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice will share the stage with the MAGA rocker, whose hits include “We the People” and “Redneck Paradise.”

The far-right Christian organization now headed by Erika Kirk, the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, hinted after the NFL announced Bad Bunny as its halftime act in September that it would do a show of its own. The organization’s website ran a poll asking supporters what kind of entertainers they’d like to see for its “All-American Halftime Show.”

Options included Americana, country and worship music — and “anything in English.”

Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico and performs in Spanish, addressed the Trump administration’s aggressive stance on foreigners and immigrants at Sunday night’s Grammy Award ceremony, where his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” was named Album of the Year.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” he said in English “We are humans and we are Americans.”

He also called for ICE to cease operations in U.S. cities.

TPUSA said Monday that its halftime show will air on social media platforms YouTube, Rumble and X as well as right-wing cable networks including OAN.

The organization’s public relations manager Aubrey Laitsch told TMZ last month that several performers had committed to TPUSA’s musical performance during the NFL’s championship matchup, but said fans would have to wait until gametime to learn the lineup. It’s not clear if more names will be added.