Meryl Streep to play Joni Mitchell in Cameron Crowe’s upcoming biopic

Joni Mitchell arrives on the red carpet for the 68th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Meryl Streep may be making another splash in rock ‘n’ roll music with her upcoming role as Joni Mitchell.

The three-time Oscar winner, who starred as a late-in-life rocker in 2015’s “Ricki and the Flash,” will reportedly portray the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in Cameron Crowe’s biopic.

Legendary music producer Clive Davis revealed the casting news during his annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles last weekend, according to multiple reports.

Rumors of Streep’s involvement in the project began gaining traction in July 2024. The 76-year-old actress is expected to play the influential singer-songwriter behind classic rock staples “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Both Sides Now” and “River” in her later years.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy and Streep’s “Mamma Mia!” co-star Amanda Seyfried have been rumored to play younger versions of Mitchell. No casting has been confirmed.

Crowe, a former music journalist who went on to become the Oscar-winning director of “Almost Famous,” developed a close friendship with Mitchell after interviewing her for Rolling Stone in 1979. The biopic has reportedly been in the works for several years.

The “Jerry Maguire” director told Stephen Colbert he was working closely with the “Ladies Man” singer to bring her story to the big screen.

“We’ve been working on it for about four years. We have regular meetings where I can ask her anything and she speaks with her heart about all kinds of stuff,” Crowe said during an interview on “The Late Show” in 2025. “It’s a movie that will be not from a distance. … This is from her perspective, her life, looking out.”

Mitchell, 82, appeared at Sunday’s 68th Grammy Awards. In 2015, she suffered a brain aneurysm and had to learn how to walk again. In 2022, she performed a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Folk Festival – her first appearance there since 1969.

Davis, known for launching the careers of Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Alicia Keys, conducted Mitchell’s first public interview in six years during his 2021 virtual pre-Grammy gala.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner gained prominence as one of the most prolific artists of the 1960s and 1970s. Her deeply poetic and very personal songs alongside her unique style of playing guitar traversed multiple musical genres, including pop, rock and jazz.