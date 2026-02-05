Ask the doctors: Acute vs. chronic inflammation

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: You hear a lot about inflammation these days and how it’s bad for your health, but isn’t it also part of how your immune system protects you and keeps you healthy? At this point, I’m not sure I understand what inflammation is or how it works. Can you explain?

Dear Reader: We agree with you that inflammation is having a bit of a moment in the media these days. Often, we hear inflammation discussed as a danger to health and well-being. But you are also correct that inflammation is a crucial part of our immune response. Throughout the day (and our lives, really), inflammation goes a long way to keep us healthy. What is often missing from these discussions, though, is the dual nature of this process. The truth is that inflammation can be either beneficial or harmful. The deciding factors are how long it lasts, and how closely it is regulated.

To understand inflammation, we should begin with the idea of homeostasis. Homeostasis is a state of being when all the crucial systems of the body remain in a normal range. This includes blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, blood sugar and fluid levels. But external conditions are always changing. Maybe you’re cold, you ate some chocolate or you raced up a flight of stairs. Constant tweaking happens in your body to maintain homeostasis through it all. Biological mechanisms, including inflammation, are some of the tweaks that help restore balance.

An inflammatory response begins with biochemical signals that tell the body something is out of balance. These signals send the immune system into immediate action, tailored to the disruption. The body’s inflammatory response can include increasing blood flow to deliver oxygen, nutrients and immune cells. The response might direct white blood cells to a specific site to battle pathogens. In a physical injury, the body might send white blood cells to clear away damaged tissue. The response might also create heat, swelling or pain at the site of the injury to protect the area and promote healing.

Short-term inflammation, known as acute inflammation, is largely protective. When the immune system’s response continues unchecked, problems begin to arise. This is known as chronic inflammation. Many things can trigger chronic inflammation: disease, stress, depression, lack of sleep, poor diet, exhaustion, repeated vigorous exercise or immune dysfunction. The same biochemical processes that help in acute inflammation can be destructive when the immune pathways remain activated. Chronic low-grade inflammation can increase the risk of a range of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

The good news is that you can reduce the risk of chronic inflammation through lifestyle choices. Diet plays a key role. Eat whole, fresh foods, limit added sugars and avoid ultra-processed foods. Aim for about 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. This will help maintain a healthy weight and make it easier to get adequate, high-quality sleep. Limiting alcohol and avoiding tobacco products is also important. So is managing chronic stress. The goal is to return the body to balance and give the immune system a night off.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.