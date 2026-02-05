Symphonic Super Bowl: Spokane String Quartet plays third concert of season

From staff reports

While the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots go to battle, the Spokane String Quartet will provide a much calmer Sunday performance.

The Spokane String Quartet will continue their season with a diverse collection of chamber music, beginning with Franz Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 66 in G Major, Op. 77.” One of the legendary composer’s final pieces, it displays Haydn’s consistent excellence alongside elements of a true artist looking to break even further boundaries.

Bela Bartok’s “String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor” provides three movements of shifting energy and traditional Hungarian folk melodies, especially during the lively dance of the final movement.

Finally, Robert Schumann’s “String Quartet No.1 in A Minor, Op. 41” will conclude the afternoon. After marrying his beloved wife and overcoming the longtime aversion of her father, Schumann’s true creativity was unleashed. As a result, pieces such as this display Schumann’s unique stylings meshed with the techniques of legends like Mozart and Beethoven.

The Spokane String Quartet will perform at the Fox Theater on Sunday. Adult tickets can be purchased for $29 while senior tickets can be purchased for $23 through the venue website.