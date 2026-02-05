Teen idol Shaun Cassidy returns to the stage 40 years later

Shaun Cassidy performs at “An Evening With Shaun Cassidy” at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

More than four decades ago, Shaun Cassidy decided to leave the sold-out arenas, screaming fans and in turn, the music, behind.

Through the late 1970s, as a teen, Cassidy starred in the ABC television series “The Hardy Boys Mysteries” while also releasing several platinum records. A slew of hit singles, such as “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Do You Believe in Magic” and “That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll,” was the result. Cassidy signed with Warner Brothers records in high school when he received a Grammy nomination.

In 1980, Cassidy performed before 55,000 people in the Houston Astrodome. Little did the world, nor Cassidy himself, know that the grandiose performance would be his last for the foreseeable future.

“It wasn’t really like I woke up one morning and made a clear choice,” Cassidy said. “I said ‘goodnight,’ and I didn’t know it would be my last concert for 40 years.”

Cassidy had found himself falling in love with the art of writing and production while simultaneously feeling overwhelmed by fame and stardom. Instead, he chose a life behind the scenes creating shows like “American Gothic,” “Roar” (starring Heath Ledger), “New Amsterdam” and more.

“I was so passionate about becoming a writer, and the fact that I was able to do it opened this whole world of new creative possibilities for me,” Cassidy said. “More importantly, and I think more necessary for me emotionally and psychologically, is it gave me a more grounded life.”

Fast-forward to the pandemic. Cassidy saw the isolation and division taking a toll on the world while beginning to miss the connection between concertgoer and artist, the very same he once knew so well.

“I thought, ‘If you are in the position to go out and be a conduit for bringing people together, you kind of have to do it,’ ” Cassidy said.

Initially, Cassidy had his doubts. Would people come? Would he even enjoy being back on stage? Would he have the time to travel?

Those doubts were quickly shushed, and now he has found himself in the midst of not only the biggest tour of his career, but perhaps the most authentic as well. Cassidy’s “The Road to Us” tour uses his storytelling skills alongside a sense of nostalgia to create a more personal experience of growth rather than being “an oldies show.”

Cassidy appreciates having an audience that has grown up with him and can relate to the topics presented throughout the evening. There’s a more even playing field in comparison to the sold-out shows all those years ago.

“They didn’t really know me, they just knew me as a kid on a television show or as a poster maybe on their wall,” Cassidy said. “They were in middle school or young … so that’s a big divide. Now that divide is not there.”

Late last year, Cassidy released two new songs, “The Last Song” and “My First Crush.” Beyond new tunes, his sets include hits from years gone.

“I don’t hate these songs … I imagine artists who live that life can’t help but be like, ‘How do I find something passionate to say about this song I’ve been performing night after night after night, year after year after year?’ ” Cassidy said. “They feel exciting to me, and to have the audience, yes, know the lyrics and sing them back, it’s great. I guess this is why people do this.”

Cassidy will be performing Friday at the Bing Crosby Theater, a venue whose namesake holds a special place.

Crosby often worked with singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, most famously during the 1954 film “White Christmas,” and the two were good friends. Clooney was “like a second mom” to Cassidy, who often spent afternoons with his high school band playing Queen and David Bowie songs on composer George Gershwin’s piano because Clooney had bought his house.

“Bing, every year or so, would show up at the house and say, ‘Come on Rosie we’re going on a Christmas tour,’ and the two of them would go out and sing those songs,” Cassidy said. “It feels kind of full circle for me to be able to show up to the Bing Crosby Theater and do a show.”