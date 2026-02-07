3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47 following cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Members of the band "3 Doors Down" perform during the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 9, 2007. Band members are (from L-R) guitarist Chris Henderson, bassist Todd Harnell, vocalist Brad Arnold, and guitarist Matt Roberts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo (Steve Marcus)

By Jack Queen Reuters

NEW YORK – Brad Arnold, a founder and lead singer of American rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday, nine months after disclosing that he had kidney cancer, the group said. He was 47.

Arnold said in a May ‌2025 social media video that he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage ‌clear cell renal carcinoma that had ‌spread to one of his lungs. 3 Doors Down canceled their planned 2025 summer tour because of his illness.

3 Doors Down, formed in 1996 ​in Escatawpa, Mississippi, rose to popularity ‌in 2000 with ⁠the Arnold-penned single “Kryptonite,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other ‌hits included “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You,” both top-five singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The band has ‌been described as post-grunge, alternative rock and hard rock.

“As a founding member, vocalist and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine ‌mainstream rock music, ​blending post-grunge ‌accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the band said in a statement posted on its ‌official Instagram account.

Arnold died peacefully surrounded by loved ones including his wife Jennifer, according to the statement. The statement ​did not state where Arnold died.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know ⁠him,” the band’s statement said. “Those closest to ​him will remember not only his talent, but ⁠his warmth, humility, faith and deep love for his family and friends.”