Alleged Spokane child rapist arrested in Hawaii

By Cannon Barnett cannonb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5167

A 57-year-old Spokane man was arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of multiple counts of child rape and molestation on Friday.

Wilson Ralpho appeared to flee Washington State when he learned about the allegations against him, a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service said. Federal workers arrested Ralpho on the island of Kauai, preventing him from leaving the country.

The release said that Ralpho victimized multiple children. He is in custody, pending extradition back to Spokane.