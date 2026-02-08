Get into the groove: Spokane Public Radio record sale is a blockbuster hit with locals

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

Trying to get that retro feeling again?

They’ll be playing your song Valentine’s weekend at the Spokane Public Radio record sale. A dazzling soundtrack of greatest hits, niche gems and vinyl classics, this event debuted with humble roots in downtown Spokane 35-years back and has been climbing the local fan-favorite charts ever since.

“It started in like a room in REI, an upstairs room, very small … It’s definitely evolved and it’s a much larger undertaking than it once was,” said SPR volunteer and outreach manager Stephanie Ingoldby. “It is our signature, keynote fundraising event outside of our pledge drive,” she said. Money raised from this two-day affair is used to support operations of the Spokane Public Radio news, classical and jazz stations.

A jukebox of old and new, sale offerings will include CDs, DVDs, 8-track cartridges and a host of music-related equipment. The items have all been donated.

“We start fresh every year,” Ingoldby said. “There are still a lot of people that like that physical media. They like to be able to hold it and put it on a turntable or pop it into a cassette player and listen to it.”

If you’re into vinyl, this one’s for you.

“It’s the heart of the sale,” Ingoldby said. “People line up at five or six in the morning out in the cold. In the past, we’ve had a huge crush of people just pour in and it’s gotten really crowded.”

After years of requests, this 2026 event will feature a presale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Diehard audiophiles hoping to get that first crack at items will be required to pay a $40 entry fee for this early access. In an effort to keep prices in check, during general sale hours, shoppers will be asked to make a $5 suggested donation.

At the center of this mission are dozens of dedicated helpers.

“We got into this because we really care about Spokane Public Radio. It’s nice to interact with other people who have a similar interest,” said record sale volunteer Sandy Gill.

Along with her husband, Mike Flahaven, she assists collecting, sorting and checking the thousands of media items.

“The people who come to donate are excited that the things that they are parting with go someplace else and having that conversation is important,” Gill said.

Buyers run the gamut from boomers to alphas.

Over the years, old-school music formats have seen a revival, due in part to mainstream artists who have embraced them. While collectors often hunt for first pressings, limited editions, colored vinyl or historical items, others are simply hoping to complement streaming services with hard copies of favorite titles.

“Some of it is unused, unopened media too and there are some people who come just looking for that,” Gill said. Flahaven added: “It’s a large spectrum from the serious people to the funks that just enjoy buying that one item.”

Shopping for records and cassette tapes in a local setting such as this allows people to examine products up close while also mingling with other media hounds.

Indeed. A blissful stroll down memory lane.

No matter if you sweated to “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John in leg warmers clutching a Sony Walkman or cruised Riverside Avenue with the windows down blasting the Beach Boys in your own “Little Deuce Coupe,” digging through these boxes and bins is certain to deliver a nostalgic road trip back to yesteryear. Folks old enough to know what those round, plastic thingamajigs are used for, likely get it.

Spinning tunes at this event: a chart-topping mix of SPR hosts.

“We do have DJs from the station. They’ll be bringing some of their own music, but they’ll also be pulling stuff directly out of the sale,” Ingoldby said. “Not only do people get to hear different genres of music that they can hear on Spokane Public Radio, but it also gives people a chance to put a face maybe to a voice they’ve heard on the radio,” she added.

It’s a dream destination for musical sweethearts on Valentine’s weekend.

The Beatles. Sinatra. The timeless magic of Barry Manilow.

“It’s a fun place to go on a date. You can maybe pick an album for each other,” Ingoldby said.

For Gill, it’s those chats with customers grasping precious purchases that really light her fire.

“Not only are we taking their financial donations, but we’re celebrating with them what they found and what they’re going to take home,” she said.

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com.