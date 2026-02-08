Spokanites, Canadians get rowdy as the Seahawks secure second Super Bowl success on Sunday

A Canadian and a birthday girl walk into a Spokane bar to watch the Seahawks win their second Super Bowl.

How do they celebrate? Loudly.

“I’ve lost hearing in my left ear,” joked James Gaspar, sitting next to the celebratory duo, cheering raucously each time the Seahawks scored points and groaning even louder when the Patriots advanced.

The Seahawks’ victory was the second -best present Birthday Girl Ronda Kasper could ask for on her 60th, also the 60th Super Bowl.

“My Broncos were supposed to be here today,” she said wistfully while watching the big game at the Swinging Doors in north Spokane.

Though the Denver team lost to the Patriots in the playoffs, seeing the Pats pummeled in a final score of 29 -13 was enough for Kasper to be perhaps the loudest, most celebratory Seahawks supporter at the Swinging Doors.

“I think I’m having another hot flash,” she laughed during the fourth quarter, when the Hawks scored the first touchdown of the night after hooting and hollering with her friends.

Her title for most vociferous Hawks supporter in that bar could only be challenged by her best friend, Kathy Hadnagy, in town from Alberta to surprise Kasper on her birthday.

“This is really the only time I get to see my girlfriend,” She said, hugging Kasper close.

Like many Canadians, Hadnagy loves American football. She spends every Sunday during the NFL season tuning into whichever game is on, always texting back and forth with Kasper.

“We have so much fun together,” Kasper said, still locked in an embrace with her Canadian bestie.

Hadnagy relishes the chance to visit the states where she can fully immerse herself in American football culture. Her favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, but she loves the sport before any allegiance to a team. She’s had a lot of American friends in her years, which is how she got into the sport. Especially during COVID-era lockdowns, she had plenty of time on her hands to fall in love with the game. She sometimes watches Canadian football, but it just isn’t the same, she said.

“It is huge, don’t get me wrong, it is huge up there, there’s a lot of (Canadian Football League) fans up there,” She said. “I just don’t happen to be one of them.”

At the Swinging Doors on Sunday, the pair convened in a group with some Americans and some Canadians, all Seahawks fans. They brought blue and green beads to pass out around the bar, each of the wait staff donning the beads by the end of the night. The group has been friends for some 30 years, they said.

By the end of the game, Kasper’s hands were red and swollen from high-fiving with her group and banging on the table. She didn’t care, beyond elated to be celebrating her birthday and seeing the Pats defeated. The group were conducting chants around the bar, hollering “Sea,” to which the opposite side of the bar would chant “Hawks!”

Kasper and Hadnagy spent some time pacing the tavern, inspiring other Hawks fans to cheer more and match their unwavering energy. As they’d declared a Seahawks victory with another two minutes on the clock, the distant popping of occasional fireworks could already be heard from outside the bar.

“I’m just here to support America,” hollered Hadnagy, to the applause and laughter of other patrons.