Demolition crews begin at second Chick-fil-A location in Spokane

Crews from Rob's Demolition of Spokane use an excavator with a grapple arm to load rubble from a building that was demolished at 104 E. Mission Ave., which is the site of a new Chick-fil-A. (Thomas Clouse/The Spokesman-Review)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

Demolition of buildings at the site of the second-proposed Chick-fil-A in Spokane has begun.

Crews from Rob’s Demolition of Spokane have begun demolishing two homes at the site, 104 E. Mission Ave., near the campus of Gonzaga University.

An excavator with a grapple arm loaded rubble into a trailer Monday. The site is also lined with a fence that reminds commuters that Chick-fil-A is coming soon.

The $1.9 million project would be the second Chick-fil-A in Spokane. The first opened in 2020 at 9304 N. Newport Highway. Before the north restaurant opened, the nearest location was at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

The new location is directly south of a Jimmy John’s Sandwich shop and a block north of a Starbucks.

The building permit, obtained last summer for the East Mission project, gave no indication about when the company plans to open.

Founded in 1946, Chick fil-A now has more than 3,200 restaurants in 48 states, as well as ones in Canada and Puerto Rico.