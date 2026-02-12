Spokane will become the ‘City of Stars’ with ‘La La Land’ live at the Fox

From staff reports

A complete “La La Land” experience will bring the film and its critically acclaimed score to life at the Fox Theater.

Almost 10 years since the release of the Academy Award-winning film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, conductor Esin Aydingoz will reinvoke the soaring music of the movie with a full orchestra and jazz band.

Favorites like “Another Day of Sun,” “Someone in the Crowd,” “City of Stars,” and “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” will be performed in real time as the film plays on the theater’s big screen, providing a unique viewing and listening experience.

Tickets for the Saturday performance start at $68 and can be purchased through the venue website.