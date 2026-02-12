The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane will become the ‘City of Stars’ with ‘La La Land’ live at the Fox

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land.” The Spokane Symphony will bring music from the film to life in a Valentine’s Day performance. (Summit Entertainment)
From staff reports

A complete “La La Land” experience will bring the film and its critically acclaimed score to life at the Fox Theater.

Almost 10 years since the release of the Academy Award-winning film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, conductor Esin Aydingoz will reinvoke the soaring music of the movie with a full orchestra and jazz band.

Favorites like “Another Day of Sun,” “Someone in the Crowd,” “City of Stars,” and “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” will be performed in real time as the film plays on the theater’s big screen, providing a unique viewing and listening experience.

Tickets for the Saturday performance start at $68 and can be purchased through the venue website.