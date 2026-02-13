Love story: Gail and Gary Justesen’s gas station flirtation would eventually turn into the real thing

By Gail Justesen

A Texaco gas station in the Valley was my go-to for fill-ups and car maintenance. The aged owner, Frank, treated me fairly; an important connection for a single gal in her early twenties. My office was in my Liberty Lake home in the winter. In late May to early September, it was at a Montana Horse Ranch that provided summer camps. He serviced my car and the ranch’s car.

Around the holidays, I always thanked the owner with a plate full of assorted goodies. But one year, instead of the owner coming out, there was a young, tall, dark-bearded man, unknown to me.

“Is Frank here?” I cautiously asked.

His distracted response when he looked at the plate of homemade cookies and candies was something like, “Uh, no, he’s not here today. I’m the assistant manager, Gary. Can I help you?”

Holding the plate of yummies I asked, “Would you be sure he gets this plate of thanks? He’s been so fair and helpful with my cars.” He grinned. I shot back with a sheepish smile before he could answer, “And I’ll check with him in a few days and see if he does! Oh, and I’m Gail.”

My thought, as I climbed back into the car: I’ve trusted my car to his boss, but could I trust this man who wore the star on his uniform: “The Big Bright Texaco Star”? (As the slogan goes!)

The next time I filled up there, Gary came out of the office as I rolled to a stop at the pump and faked like I ran over his foot! At first, I thought I did, and then when he threw back his head laughing at my look of horror, my nerves calmed!

I rolled down the window and remarked, “Good grief, you scared me!”

“Fill-er up?” He winked and went to the pump to do so. Then he washed my windows and mirrors. Full service always, back in those days!

I tried not to look at his rosy cheeks and twinkling eyes through the window, but there was something about his humor and kindness that struck me.

While paying, I asked him if Frank got a part in for my Datsun’s window sprayer. He replied that they sent it to the downtown dealer by mistake.

“Hey, I have tomorrow off. Would you like to go with me to pick it up? We could stop and have coffee at the Rodeo Inn. What do you think?”

“Well, yes, I don’t know much about cars. I guess that would work with my schedule. I need to have the part before my trip to see my parents.”

We picked up the part, then sipped on coffee at the restaurant and told each other we just wanted to be friends. Both of us had gotten burned by a previous relationship. And we were just friends for almost a year; a recommendation to anyone!

That was the beginning of our soon-to-be 50-year marriage, in July 2026! Oh, and yes, he installed the part in my car! What a Star!