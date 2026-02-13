Love story: One big, beautiful adventure for Jeci and Jason Adams

By Jeci Adams

Jeci arrived in Spokane from Montana after a whirlwind three-month solo backpacking adventure. Jason came from Seattle. Both were newly divorced – after doing everything they could to salvage marriages that simply weren’t meant to last.

They met in an intensive seven-month leadership program with only 10 people in the entire group. One day in class, Jason said, “I want to work on my health, so I’m going to run every day … but I can only do it at 5 a.m. Who wants to do it with me?”

Everyone else in the room looked at him like he was completely out of his mind.

Jeci, on the other hand, smiled and said, “I’ve only ever run 2 miles in a row in my life and I almost died … so, sure!”

And just like that, it started.

Soon, they were running together several days a week, skiing on weekends, and working through the leadership program side by side. But it was strictly friendship. At least, that’s what they told themselves.

People in the class started asking if they were dating.

“No!” they insisted. “What a strange idea!”

At graduation, Jason said, “Jeci, you’re the reason I get up in the morning.”

He meant it literally – he had to wake up early to go running. Still, everyone rolled their eyes. It was obvious to everyone but them.

Within a week of graduation, they admitted the truth: Dating really was a great idea.

Since then, they’ve built a life full of purpose, adventure and devotion. Together they’ve become debt-free, bought and renovated four homes, become leaders in the outdoor community, got married on Mount Adams, and welcomed two kids into their family.

After experiencing hard marriages the first time around, they both recognize how rare and beautiful this one is – and they don’t take a single day for granted.