One dead, another injured in Sagle fire

One person died and another was seriously injured in a house fire Sunday near Sagle, according to Selkirk Fire, Rescue and EMS.

The fire department was dispatched to the fire at about 10:30 a.m. after smoke and flames were reported coming from the single-family home on Gold Mountain Drive, south of Sandpoint, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department, along with other fire and medical agencies that responded to assist, also learned someone was potentially inside the residence.

Fire crews found significant flames coming from the front of the house. They discovered one person dead inside a bedroom.

A neighbor who tried to rescue the person who died sustained “critical injuries” from the fire. She was airlifted to a medical facility.

Investigators determined Tuesday the origin of the fire was a wood stove in the living room.

The department reminded homeowners to have their wood stoves inspected and serviced each year, as well as ensure the area around the stove is free of combustible and flammable materials.