Shia LaBeouf arrested for Mardi Gras fight in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for a fight outside a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras celebrations early Tuesday morning.

The troubled “Transformers” star, 39, was charged with two counts of simple battery, local CBS affiliate WWL reported. He was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Cops responded to a bar on Royal Street around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a disturbance, according to local Fox affiliate WVUE. Witnesses said LaBeouf was thrown out of the bar for being aggressive, then punched someone several times outside.

Police said LaBeouf briefly left the area, then returned and struck the victim several times again, WVUE reported. He also punched another man in the nose before calming down, authorities said.

Video obtained by TMZ shows a shirtless LaBeouf outside the bar, speaking with paramedics and receiving some form of treatment, though he doesn’t have any obvious major injuries. He was also pictured inside an ambulance.

LaBeouf is no stranger to run-ins with the law, specifically for apparent street fights. He was arrested in 2014 for drunkenly interrupting a performance of “Cabaret” on Broadway, detained again in January 2017 for an assault in Queens, then six months later in Georgia for harassment and disorderly conduct.

He was busted for assault again in Los Angeles in 2020 and settled a sexual battery lawsuit with singer FKA Twigs in 2025.