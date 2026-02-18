Man wanted on 17 child sexual assault charges arrested after standoff

A 36-year-old man wanted on 17 child sexual assault charges was arrested after a standoff with deputies Wednesday in Spokane Valley.

At about 10:40 a.m., deputies received an automated license plate reader alert for a vehicle registered to Charles J. Werneth III, who was wanted on felony child rape and molestation charges, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. Deputies were also notified Werneth had former military training and previously made statements that he would force law enforcement to shoot him.

A deputy located the vehicle as Werneth drove south on Sullivan Road from Sprague Avenue.

Werneth stopped in a commercial parking lot on Sprague near Sullivan and deputies followed. Werneth initially followed deputies’ commands. He said he was armed with a pistol and then became argumentative and started making threats to harm himself, police said.

Crisis negotiators, behavioral health units and other resources responded to help deputies. About 50 minutes after deputies spotted Werneth’s vehicle, deputies arrested Werneth and seized a loaded pistol from his waistband. He was taken to the Spokane County Jail where he remained Wednesday afternoon.

According to the jail roster, Werneth faces four counts of first-degree child rape, six counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of third-degree child rape, four counts of third-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree incest with a minor.

Police said the charges stem from an ongoing sexual assault unit investigation.