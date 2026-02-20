Pedestrian killed in north Spokane

A 51-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Thursday evening in north Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers and medics responded about 5:40 p.m. to the intersection of Division Street and Cascade Way and performed lifesaving measures on the man, according to Officer Daniel Strassenberg. He died at the scene.

The male driver cooperated with officers, and no one was arrested as of early Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.