McDonald’s opens new restaurant in Post Falls

Owners will hold a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new McDonald’s restaurant in Post Falls.

The new location, located at 4163 E Poleline Ave., is already open, but owners are holding an event that will include Post Falls city officials at 3:30 p.m. on Friday .

Local owners Tim and Terri Skubitz are hosting the ceremony along with Mayor Randy Westlund, the Post Falls Chamber of Commerce and representatives from both the Post Falls Police Department and Kootenai County Fire & Rescue.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments and free gifts, while supplies last.