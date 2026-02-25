Rollover crash stalls downtown Spokane traffic during Wednesday’s morning commute
A sedan flipped onto its roof in a crash that involved three other vehicles and clogged the morning commute Wednesday in downtown Spokane.
The crash was reported about 7:55 a.m. near the eastbound entrance to Interstate 90 at Maple Street, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell. No injuries were reported.
A car was traveling about 65 mph in the middle eastbound lane and struck an SUV that was slowed, Riddell said. The collision caused a chain reaction that caused a car to flip.
The driver who struck the SUV was cited for going too fast for conditions, Riddell said.