Rollover crash stalls downtown Spokane traffic during Wednesday’s morning commute

A rollover crash on eastbound I-90 near the Maple Street exit clogged the morning commute in Spokane on Wednesday. A preliminary report from the Washington State Patrol said there were no injuries. (Mary Beth Donelan/The Spokesman-Review)

A sedan flipped onto its roof in a crash that involved three other vehicles and clogged the morning commute Wednesday in downtown Spokane.

The crash was reported about 7:55 a.m. near the eastbound entrance to Interstate 90 at Maple Street, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell. No injuries were reported.

A car was traveling about 65 mph in the middle eastbound lane and struck an SUV that was slowed, Riddell said. The collision caused a chain reaction that caused a car to flip.

The driver who struck the SUV was cited for going too fast for conditions, Riddell said.