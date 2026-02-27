Former Spokane Police Chief Meidl one of finalists for Cd’A police chief

Former Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl is one of the four finalists for the Coeur d’Alene police chief position.

The city announced the top candidates for the position on Friday: Meidl, Coeur d’Alene interim police chief Dave Hagar, El Monte (California) Police Chief Jake Fisher and Fort Collins (Colorado) Deputy Police Chief Greg Yeager.

Chief Lee White retired last month after leading Coeur d’Alene police for more than a decade and spending more than 30 years in law enforcement.

The four candidates were selected to advance to in-person interviews March 12 after an evaluation process and first round of interviews. The final selection process will include a series of panel interviews that include participants from partnering agencies, community leaders, city staff and elected officials, the city said.

Meidl spent nearly 30 years with Spokane police, rising through the ranks to chief for the last seven years of his tenure. He resigned after Mayor Lisa Brown was elected and became Richland’s interim police chief in the Tri-Cities for a brief stint in 2024.

Hagar is the lone candidate with Coeur d’Alene police experience.

“I am proud of the culture change that I helped lead for the CDA PD over the last 10 years which has led to record low crime and increased community engagement,” Hagar wrote in an email.