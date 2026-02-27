The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
39°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

9 a.m.: Truck Series: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 Fox 28

Noon: O’Reilly Series: Focused Health 250 KSKN

Baseball, college

Noon: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB.TV

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Colorado at Houston ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at UConn FS1

9 a.m.: Boston U at American CBS Sports

9 a.m.: NC State at Notre Dame KSKN

9:30 a.m.: Fordham at VCU USA

10:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier TNT / truTV

11 a.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN2

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Cincinnati CBS Sports

11 a.m.: UCLA at Minnesota FS1

11 a.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBS

11 a.m.: Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State TNT / truTV

1 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona ESPN

1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State CBS

1 p.m.: Richmond at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Washington FS1

1 p.m.: Texas at Texas A&M ESPN2

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+

1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: BYU at West Virginia Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton TNT / truTV

2:45 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest KSKN

3 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Pacific CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Liberty at Jacksonville State ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: TCU at Kansas State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s Fox 28

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Santa Clara CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Baylor at UCF FS1

5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+

5:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina ESPN2

7 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Utah State FS1

7:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Saint Mary’s at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1

3:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+

3:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Houston at Miami Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

5:30 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV

6:45 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

Noon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC

Noon: Boston at Philadelphia ABC

4 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles NHL Network

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle KSKN

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Soccer, club men

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Leeds United NBC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Real Salt Lake Apple TV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: N. Arizona at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101.5-FM

All events subject to change