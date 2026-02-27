On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
9 a.m.: Truck Series: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 Fox 28
Noon: O’Reilly Series: Focused Health 250 KSKN
Baseball, college
Noon: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston MLB Network
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB.TV
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Colorado at Houston ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at UConn FS1
9 a.m.: Boston U at American CBS Sports
9 a.m.: NC State at Notre Dame KSKN
9:30 a.m.: Fordham at VCU USA
10:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier TNT / truTV
11 a.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN2
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky ESPN
11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Cincinnati CBS Sports
11 a.m.: UCLA at Minnesota FS1
11 a.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBS
11 a.m.: Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State TNT / truTV
1 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona ESPN
1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State CBS
1 p.m.: Richmond at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Washington FS1
1 p.m.: Texas at Texas A&M ESPN2
1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+
1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: BYU at West Virginia Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton TNT / truTV
2:45 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest KSKN
3 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Pacific CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Liberty at Jacksonville State ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: TCU at Kansas State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s Fox 28
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Santa Clara CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Baylor at UCF FS1
5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+
5:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina ESPN2
7 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Utah State FS1
7:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
Basketball, college women
11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan Fox 28
Noon: Saint Mary’s at Washington State ESPN+
3 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1
3:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+
3:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Houston at Miami Prime Video
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC
Basketball, Unrivaled
5:30 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV
6:45 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf
Noon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC
Noon: Boston at Philadelphia ABC
4 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles NHL Network
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle KSKN
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Soccer, club men
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Leeds United NBC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Real Salt Lake Apple TV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: N. Arizona at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101.5-FM
All events subject to change