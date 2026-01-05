Chiefs trade standout forward Mathis Preston for players, draft pick

Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston scores a power play goal against the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 4, 2025 at the Spokane Arena. (Larry Brunt)

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs are making moves for the future.

The Chiefs traded standout forward Mathis Preston to Vancouver on Monday in exchange for defenseman Marek Howell, forward Tyus Sparks and a first-round pick in this year’s WHL Prospects Draft. Seattle included a conditional 2029 second-round pick in the deal.

Preston, 17, from Penticton, B.C., was third on the Chiefs with 32 points in 36 games this season with 14 goals and 18 assists. Preston took a step up from last year where he tallied 45 points (23 goals).

The Chiefs return an 18-year-old Meridian, Idaho native in Sparks, who has 37 points this season. Howell is a 19-year-old defender from Calgary.

This story will be updated.