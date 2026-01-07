Is red wine better for you than white? The answer may surprise you.

By Lindsey Bever Washington Post

The question: Is red wine healthier than white wine?

The science: Many people think red wine is better for you than white wine or other types of alcohol.

The notion was partly born from studies – some of which have been disputed – that suggested that certain compounds found in red wine could improve cardiovascular health.

Now the evidence suggests any type of alcohol – including red wine – is unlikely to make you any healthier than drinking no alcohol at all.

“There’s no isolated health benefit of red wine over white wine over any other beverage containing alcohol,” said George Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. And, he added, “There’s no physical health benefits of which we can attribute to alcohol.”

While it’s long been known that heavy alcohol consumption can cause serious health problems, the potential benefits and risks of moderate drinking – defined as up to two drinks per day for men and one for women – have been murkier. In the past, some research suggested that people who drank small amounts of alcohol in general might have a health advantage compared with those who didn’t drink at all.

But as research has evolved over the years, we now know that even modest drinking is linked to a higher risk of developing certain cancers such as breast, colorectal and esophageal cancers, as well as brain changes and dementia, heart problems and sleep problems.

Dietary guidance has also changed. Current guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state that “emerging evidence suggests that even drinking within the recommended limits may increase the overall risk of death from various causes.” The American Heart Association recommends limiting or abstaining from alcohol, even though the association published a scientific review in 2025 that concluded that light drinking poses no risk for coronary artery disease, stroke, sudden death and possibly heart failure, and may even reduce the risk of developing such conditions – though not all experts agreed with that conclusion.

The argument in favor of red wine used to focus on certain compounds.

Red wine contains more polyphenols – plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties – because the grape juice is fermented with the grape skins, where these compounds are concentrated. (White wine grapes are pressed, and the skins are removed before fermentation.)

These polyphenols include procyanidins, flavonoids and resveratrol, which is often mentioned in cancer research. Another type, anthocyanins, helps give red wine its rich color and has been studied for potential cardiovascular benefits.

Most of the health benefits associated with these polyphenols have been observed in studies at much higher doses than what you would get from a couple glasses of wine, so there’s no real advantage, experts said.

“The concentrations are sufficiently low that you would have to drink more than moderate amounts to truly get that much more benefit from the polyphenols in red wine,” which could lead to health issues, said Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who has studied the health effects of alcohol.

Instead, you could add stronger sources of anthocyanins into your diet, including darker berries such as blueberries, apples, onions, black or green tea, and dark chocolate, Rimm said.

As for other risks and benefits, some people may avoid red wine because it can stain teeth and cause headaches and even allergy-like symptoms. While red wine headaches are not fully understood, some people may be especially sensitive to the tannins in the grapes, histamines or sulfites produced through fermentation, or the additional sulfites added to preserve wine. Some research suggests quercetin, an antioxidant found in grapes, may be responsible.

In one study, people who had a wine intolerance were more likely to report allergy-like symptoms such as nasal congestion, itching, flushed skin and stomach upset more often after drinking red wine than white wine.

What else you should know

While drinking alcohol probably won’t lead to any positive health effects, you may be able to reduce potential negative effects by how you drink it.

First, speak with your health care provider about whether drinking alcohol is safe for you. People who are pregnant, have certain medical conditions, take medications that interact with alcohol, or have or are recovering from an alcohol-use disorder should not drink, according to USDA. Also, teetotalers, people who don’t already drink, should not start drinking for any health reasons, health officials said.

Assuming you’re of legal drinking age, – 21 years or older in the United States – here are some tips from experts:

Eat first. Food, particularly foods with some protein, fats and carbohydrates, slows the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream, reducing potential ill effects.

Understand drink sizes. A standard alcoholic drink has 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol. That’s equal to 5 ounces of wine with 12% alcohol, 12 ounces of beer with 5% alcohol, or a shot – 1.5 ounces – of an 80-proof liquor. When buying alcohol at a store, check the alcohol content. “Beer used to be 4 or 5% alcohol. There are a lot of beers now that are 8 to 10%. So you may want to drink a little bit less if you have a higher alcohol-containing beer or a higher alcohol-containing spirit,” Rimm said.

Keep in mind that men and women may process alcohol differently. Women generally don’t produce as much of an alcohol-metabolizing enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase, which means they break down alcohol more slowly and are at a higher risk of alcohol-related health problems.

Drink in moderation, which is defined as up to two drinks per day for men and one for women. Also, space out drinks throughout the week – meaning don’t drink all seven or 14 drinks in one weekend.

The bottom line: While red wine has more polyphenols, which are associated with cardiovascular benefits, than white wine, they aren’t in a high enough concentration to provide a health advantage. In addition, red wine may be more likely than white wine to cause headaches and allergy-like symptoms in people who are susceptible.